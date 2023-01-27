AUGUSTA, Ill. -- The sun will keep on shining for Southeastern boys basketball after their relentless triumph resulted in a 60-51 in their homecoming game against Payson-Seymour high school on Friday night.
The Suns and Indians are fighting for position in the West Central Conference South Division, inspiring a battle in the standings as the postseason nears.
Southeastern fended off Payson's challenge and remain in first place in the West Central South.
The game changer for Southeastern came down to an outstanding 41-point performance by senior Danny Stephens.
“Danny is a tough guard,” said head coach Brett Ufkes. “He is capable of getting 40 points any given night.
The third quarter cut it close with a 32-29 score with the Suns barely leading.
“Payson did a nice job switching defenses and being physical,” said Ufkes. “We did a nice job of getting the ball to Danny (Stephens) at the free throw line and getting some easy baskets in the 4th quarter.”
Griffin Tippey followed his teammate Stephens in scoring with 11 points.
“I thought Owen Rigg did some nice things late in the game defensively to make (Payson-Seymour) take tough shots,” said Ufkes. “Mason Fry did a good job with defensive rebounding. Griffin Tippey also did a nice job of attacking the rim and being aggressive.”
Suns scored a tremendous 28 points in the 4th quarter, much of which was earned through Stephens 16 free throw opportunities — he only missed one.
Payson Seymour senior Bryan Dieker led the Indians in scoring with 17 points.
“I would just like to focus on how my guys played until the end of the game,” said Payson-Seymour head coach Tyler Duschinsky. “It’s easy to give up when things don’t go your way the entire night, but my guys battled and I’m very proud to coach them. This is a special group of guys that have stuck together through some difficult times and I want people to know how awesome they are.”
The Indians have a 13-9 record overall and a 3-2 record within the West Central South.
The Suns have a 16-5 record overall and a 6-0 record within the West Central South.
Payson-Seymour will play Pittsfield away in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
Southeastern will host Brown County in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
