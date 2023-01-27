Danny Stephens 1.27.jpg

Southeastern senior Danny Stephens dribbles the ball down the court in Friday's game against Payson Seymour at Southeastern High School.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

AUGUSTA, Ill. -- The sun will keep on shining for Southeastern boys basketball after their relentless triumph resulted in a 60-51 in their homecoming game against Payson-Seymour high school on Friday night.

The Suns and Indians are fighting for position in the West Central Conference South Division, inspiring a battle in the standings as the postseason nears.

