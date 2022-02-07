QUINCY — His lip was bloody and swollen.
And he picked up three first-half fouls.
But it didn’t matter.
Danny Stephens and his Southeastern teammates were never rattled. And the Suns withstood a gritty, hard-nosed battle with Quincy Notre Dame.
Southeastern emerged with a 62-52 boys’ basketball triumph over the Raiders on Monday night at the Pit.
“They’re a good team and we knew this would be a tough place to play,” Stephens said. “It was a challenge, but I like playing in big games with pressure on us.”
The talented 6-foot-7 Stephens, a junior who already has three NCAA Division I offers, had to work hard for his game-high 31 points.
Notre Dame’s Braden Sheffield and Jake Wallingford took turns trying to slow Stephens down.
But even when he drew double coverage, Stephens found his teammates. He assisted on his team’s first two field goals.
Southeastern senior Ramsey Fry also came up huge with an 18-point night.
“Danny’s a great player, but we have some good seniors and some other guys who also really stepped up,” Southeastern coach Brett Ufkes said. “We knew it was going to be a good test and it was. Notre Dame really battled us. They play really hard, and this is a difficult place to play.”
QND fell behind 11-2 with Coach Kevin Meyer drawing an early technical.
The Raiders responded after that. They eventually grabbed a 29-28 lead late in the first half on two Sheffield free throws.
Stephens drew his third foul shortly after that, but Ufkes left him on the floor.
“Danny is one of the best players in the area,” Ufkes said. “And he showed it again tonight.”
Fry’s driving basket gave the Suns a 32-31 lead at the break.
“My teammates played great,” Stephens said. “They played really good defense and rebounded well. It was a total team effort.”
Southeastern led 45-41 after three quarters before starting to pull away in the final period.
Stephens converted in the lane and followed by scoring on an inbounds pass to open the fourth quarter.
The Suns then hit their free throws down the stretch to clinch the victory.
“Getting in the bonus, that was a big key for us,” Ufkes said. “We were able to convert from the line.”
The Suns improved to 21-4 despite Stephens missing 16 games with a broken left hand.
“It was horrible being out of the lineup,” Stephens said. “I just worked on what I could – I could still shoot. It was tough missing all those games, but it’s great to be back out there now.”
Notre Dame (14-9) continues to play well, and is a much-improved team as we move closer to the postseason.
“Our effort was phenomenal – I’m so darn proud of our effort,” Meyer said. “We were right there with them, but they got to the free-throw line and made them. They are a good ballclub and they hit some big shots.”
Alex Connoyer led QND with 16 points, Sheffield contributed 15 points and Jake Hoyt 11.
The Raiders are scheduled to play host to Mendon Unity on Tuesday night.
“We just have to regroup,” Meyer said, “and come back after it tomorrow.”
