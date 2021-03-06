AUGUSTA, Ill. — Grant Hyer was great in the fourth quarter for the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team on Saturday. Danny Stephens was better for Southeastern.
Hyer hit a shot from the top of the key to break a tie at 49 with less than three minutes to go in Saturday’s matchup between the Suns and Raiders. On the next possession, Stephens sized up QND’s zone defense, saw space behind the 3-point line and fired from deep, knocking down a 22-footer to put Southeastern ahead 52-51.
That would be the last of five lead changes in the final eight minutes as the Suns pulled off a 59-56 victory after trailing by as many as 10 in the third quarter and ending the Raiders’ seven-game winning streak.
Stephens finished with a game-high 37 points, and QND coach Kevin Meyer was impressed with the sophomore Sun.
“It was just a special night for Danny, my hat’s off to him,” Meyer said. “I thought (Suns coach Brett Ufkes) had a great gameplan to get Danny involved early and often to keep him engaged. Great performance, a guy put up an all-time great night against us and unfortunately we lost by one possession.”
After Stephens gave the Suns their final lead, he helped Southeastern extend the advantage to 57-52 by going 4-for-4 at the free throw line down the stretch. Hyer and the Raiders wouldn’t go down without a fight, however.
Hyer hit a deep three with five seconds remaining to pull QND within two points at 57-55, then he had a chance to again pull the Raiders within two points with a trip to the free throw line with 1.9 seconds remaining. Hyer hit the front end and intentionally missed the second shot to give QND a chance to tie, but the Suns rebounded the miss to end the game.
“I still think that he’s the best player in the area,” Meyer said of his Hyer. “I will hang my hat on that statement. I know we had a really good performance from another guy against us, but overall Grant has been the guy that’s been the motor for us and I thought he put us on his back in the fourth quarter.”
Hyer scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, but the first three quarters belonged to the battle between Stephens and Raiders sophomore Jake Wallingford.
At halftime, Wallingford led the Raiders with 11 points and Stephens had 13 for the Suns as QND led 28-21. Wallingford added seven more points in the third quarter as the Raiders extended their lead to double digits, but Stephens kicked off the comeback trail with 11 points of his own in the third.
Wallingford finished with 21 points and six rebounds to lead the Raiders in both categories, and Meyer doesn’t think that will be the last marquee matchup between Wallingford and Stephens.
“I think we scratched the surface a little bit tonight of what the expectations are for Wally,” Meyer said.
The Raiders were hoping to carry an eight-game winning streak into next Saturday’s cross-town rivalry matchup with Quincy High School, but now Meyer said they will take the next week to lick their wounds and get ready to battle the Blue Devils to finish the season.
“We’ve been on a good streak and I’m really, really darn proud of our guys. They played through a lot of adversity tonight,” Meyer said. “It’s the first time going on the road and having to battle like that, and unfortunately we came up short. We are going to regroup and get prepared to celebrate Quincy next weekend. We have a chance to play for a pseudo-city championship along with the Lady Raiders, and that’s the thing we have to look forward to.
“Two months ago we weren’t even sure we would get a chance to play. We’ve made it to the finish line, now we just have to cross it.”