QUINCY — After a Hayden Moore RBI single in the seventh, the Gems were back within one run Thursday night.
Then over the speakers, a walk-up song that a visiting pitcher would rather not hear with runners in the corners played — “Congratulations” by Post Malone.
Zack Stewart stepped up and hit a two-RBI double to give Quincy its first lead of the night. Subsequently, the Gems did not turn back the rest of the way in an 11-5 win at QU Stadium.
With the win, the Gems improve to 4-3 in the second half and 23-16 overall.
Quincy overcame a 4-0 deficit after 4 ½ innings of play as Illinois Valley outhit the Gems 9-1. The Gems’ bats then came alive starting in the fifth with a two-spot to cut the deficit in half.
“The Gems just don’t go away do they,” Gems manager Brad Gyorkos said. “They’re tough. We just play all nine innings. We lost the first three innings, but for us, it’s all about the nine and we found a way to get it done.”
After a one-run Quincy sixth and a one-run Illinois Valley seventh, the Gems’ electric four-run seventh ensued. After Moore and Stewart’s RBIs, Lucas Loos capped off the frame with an RBI single, bringing Stewart home.
Stewart continued to pour it on in the eighth with a three-run homer to contribute to another four-run frame. Despite struggling at the plate in recent games, the future Missouri State Bear totaled five RBIs on the night, a trend Stewart hopes to continue.
“Everything’s been kind of off lately,” Stewart said. “Yesterday, I came in Drew Townsend and Dylan Wipperman in the cages just working in there, got a workout in and it seemed to work.”
Before outscoring the Pistol Shrimp later in the game, the Gems struggled with Illinois Valley starter Zach Losey. The Ball State product tossed eight strikeouts and walked just two batters in 5.1 innings.
However, the righty’s dominant performance was cut short after Losey reached the Prospect League’s 95-pitch limit.
“He was just really, really good,” Gyorkos said. “He just didn’t walk anybody, he was ahead of everybody and his breaking ball was really, really good. Credit to our guys, we stuck to our gameplan, we didn’t change what we were trying to do and we found a way to get a win.”
On the other side of the coin, the Gems pitched Pittsfield High alum Peyton Apps to close out the win. The Kaskaskia Community College righty earned the save in just his second outing with Quincy.
“We knew we needed to get him in the baseball game. I trusted him to go out there and finish the game for us so that was good,” Gyorkos said.
The Gems will have a quick turnaround after Thursday’s win as they will host the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes in a Friday night doubleheader. First pitch for Game 1 of the doubleheader is set for 6:30 p.m. at QU Stadium.
