HANNIBAL, Mo. — The first took the place of the last.
That’s what the coronavirus pandemic has done.
Unsure how long or how often they will get to wrestle, the Hannibal wrestlers celebrated Senior Night — an honor traditionally reserved for the final home match of the season — before Friday’s home opener against Parkway North at Korf Gym.
“We could get a message or an email at any moment and say it’s over,” Pirates coach Jacob Borgmeyer said. “It can say we have to be done for two weeks. It could say anything. This year, more than any, we just have to leave it out on the mat and be proud of what we are doing.”
The Pirates wrestled that way.
Led by senior Gavin Morawitz and his pinfall victory at 160 pounds, the Pirates overwhelmed the Vikings with a 48-9 victory.
Morawitz, who recently won his 100th career match, pinned defeating Parkway North’s Daniel Edwards in the first period.
“He’s the type of kid you want to build your program around,” Borgmeyer said of Morawitz. “When I took over this program two years ago, he was a sophomore going to be a junior. I knew I always had someone to lean on to help with that transition.”
The team victory was the Pirates’ third dual victory this season.
“We had a real nice win,” Borgmeyer said. “Even in the matches that we lost, those kids performed better than what they did the meet before.”
Hannibal won five matches by forfeit, as Parkway North only had six wrestlers compete. The Pirates winning by forfeit were Reign Creech (106 pounds), Tristen Essig (113), Cody Culp (120), Peyton Elliot (132) and Nathan Messina (145).
Hannibal freshman Chad Culp defeated Parkway North’s Calvin Carothers by fall at 126. Parkway North’s Logan Mosier narrowly defeated Pirates freshman Koen Ramage in a 10-9 decision at 138.
“Koen Ramage wrestled a great match,” Borgmeyer said. “He came back from an 8-1 deficit and almost pulled out a victory, only losing 10-9. For him to do that, I hope it builds his confidence.”
Hannibal junior Trevor Wilson defeated Parkway North’s Tyler Jones by fall at 170, while Hannibal junior Brady Zimmerman defeated Parkway North’s Montez Gear at 220. Vikings wrestler JR Harris defeated Pirates junior Ashton Braden by fall at 182.
The Pirates have a quick turnaround. Hannibal will travel to Farmington for a tournament that begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“We are going to have to get up and get our minds ready after an early morning bus ride,” Borgmeyer said. “We are going to treat this as another business trip and hopefully prepare for our goal in February.”