QUINCY — The reaction didn’t surprise Joey Bergstrom.
Truth be told, he expected more skepticism in the voice of the clerk than there was.
After checking into his hotel room, ordering dinner to be delivered and finding something entertaining on television — he chose the Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” — Bergstrom dialed the front desk to ask for a wake-up call. He told them 4:30 a.m.
“Excuse me?” the clerk responded. “You said 4:30 a.m., right?”
Bergstrom laughed. He knew that was early.
“It’s deer season,” the clerk said. “I totally forgot.”
Bergstrom thanked him for the assistance and the clerk added some wishful thinking before hanging up.
“I hope you get a big one,” he said. “And take a picture if you do.”
That’s part of the plan for Bergstrom’s weekend as he takes part in the first three days of the Illinois firearms season. A probation officer from the St. Louis area whose wife, Amanda, grew up in rural Adams County, Bergstrom has made the trek to this whitetail wonderland yearly since the two started dating almost two decades ago.
It’s a family affair, with his father-in-law, brother-in-law and others hunting a 260-acre property just as they have all of their lives.
The highlight, aside from the harvesting of big bucks, is the time spent at deer camp — poker and steaks on Thursday night as everyone convenes, biscuits and gravy each morning and tales of the deer seen from afar, the shots missed and the those pestered by a squirrel or rabbit running around on the forest floor.
“I go home tired after the weekend,” Bergstrom said. “It’s too much fun.”
This year, it isn’t the same.
“Hunting is enjoyable,” Bergstrom said. “I love being in the woods, and I want to fill my tags. When the day is over and the hunt is through, that’s when it will feel odd. We won’t reconvene at the old farmhouse. We won’t crack open a beer. We will check on each other, chat a little bit and go our separate ways.
“There’s no choice in the matter. We have to do that.”
The coronavirus pandemic dictates it.
A member of Bergstrom’s extended family recently was exposed to COVID-19, and one of the hunters will miss the deer season while in quarantine.
The rest are spending their nights at home instead of bunking at the farmhouse, and it’s relegated Bergstrom to a hotel room.
“I’ll get up, get ready and spend my day hunting,” Bergstrom said. “I’m here to harvest a deer and put meat in the freezer to use throughout the next year. The objective doesn’t change. And we’ve worked out a system where we can communicate and help each other without putting anyone at risk.
“It’s going to be a different hunt, but it’s still hunting at the core.”
The tradition of deer camp goes by the wayside.
“I know we’re not the only ones adjusting,” Bergstrom said. “One of my co-workers took time off last week to hunt in Missouri, and he said of the six guys who typically hunt the same property together only three were hunting this year. The others had too many family concerns to put others at risk.
“We are going to be outdoors, socially distant and all the things they want us to do, but there is constant worry. I don’t blame guys for avoiding deer camps or large gatherings.”
Not everyone is sequestering themselves the way Bergstrom and his hunting partners are, but those staying at the same cabin or farmhouse are taking precautions, too.
“We decided not to do communal meals this year,” said Roger Williams, who hunts with three friends in Pike County. “We each have our own bed here and we can spread out around the fireplace and TV. We decided if we each bring our own food and drink and keep it in our own coolers we can avoid contact.
“Deer camp is tradition, and we didn’t want to give that up. We want to be smart, too. We think this is the best of both worlds if there is actually a ‘best’ with anything we do these days.”
The bottom line is they get to hunt. That’s what matters most.
“Think about it, you’re in a treestand or a ground blind by yourself most of the day,” Williams said. “You use only your gear. You wear only your clothes. You take only your things out of your cooler. It’s social distance and preparedness wrapped into one. It’s the best social distance you can think of as long as you’re not sharing tight space at deer camp.
“If you lose deer camp, you lose deer camp. You don’t want to lose the chance to hunt. We’ll go back to deer camp next year if possible, but this weekend, we’ll be in the woods.”