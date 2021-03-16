QUINCY — The lack of pressure Ethan Sparrow faces is by design.
The four defenders manning the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer team’s backfield have made clean sheets their mission, and in doing so, they’ve limited the number of shots Sparrow, the junior goalkeeper, has seen to a miniscule number through the first four games.
More importantly, they’ve negated the creativity of opposing offenses with physical play, constant communication and the ability to recover.
That was on display again Tuesday night when the Raiders limited Springfield to six shots total in a 4-0 victory at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
“It’s very comforting knowing I have those guys there to help defend and just make sure I don’t get as many shots on me,” Sparrow said. “That’s kind of a big deal.”
By no means does Sparrow see that as an opportunity to relax.
“I always have to stay on my toes,” he said.
The Raiders have been focused like that from the get-go. The victory over the Senators was their third shutout, and they have yet to allow a goal in the run of play. The only goal scored against QND came on a penalty kick late in the second half against Jacksonville after the turbo clock had been implemented.
Even a goal like that doesn’t sit well with the Raiders.
“We have great chemistry right now,” Sparrow said. “Everyone knows what we need to do to keep all of these clean sheets. Since we don’t have a state tournament, this is kind of like our tournament.”
QND coach Greg Reis sees that in the way the defenders communicate with each other and those on the bench.
“When the starters are coming off or I’m rotating one of the center backs, the other guys is sitting on the bench and he’s talking and he’s still organizing,” Reis said. “When I’m pulling the older guys out and putting the younger guys in, they still want the shutout.
“There is a key lock-in that they are trying to preserve the shutout for the goalie but also for the team. It’s good to see and hear.”
What the veteran also is noticing is how composed the defenders tend to be.
“They are very organized,” Reis said. “Sparrow is doing a good job of organizing, and our two center backs, whichever two are in, are doing a good job of communicating. But what’s really nice is we are able to play possession because they are composed on the ball and they’re not just whacking it up the field.
“When we do go long, it’s very tactful.”
And usually, senior midfielder Seth Anderson is on the receiving end of one of those long balls.
Anderson recorded a hat trick for the fourth straight game, with his second goal one of the most picturesque of the season. It started with possession in the backfield and a collection of passes before wing defender Cayge Hughes moved it forward to Anderson, who made a run up the left side and buried a left-footed shot into the upper part of the net.
That came just 66 seconds after he scored with a right-footed shot after dancing his way through four defenders.
He added a goal in the second half, giving him 14 goals already this season. His younger brother, Tanner, scored the game’s first goal, converting an assist from his brother after the ball was played up the left sideline.
“We’re passing the ball around in the back very well and finding feet up top,” Sparrow said.
And the midfield continues to win a majority of the 50/50 balls, while clamping down defensively behind the play of senior Gunner Kurk.
“He’s so smooth and quiet in there,” Reis said. “He doesn’t get a lot accolades because he’s not in a sexy position, but he’s so steady.”
He’s the reason Reis is able to mix and match the lineup with younger players because Kurk provides them the necessary on-field leadership.
“Gunner is helping organize and talk that through,” Reis said.
It’s making a stout QND defense even stronger.