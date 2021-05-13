QUINCY — Rian Moore’s first foray into the Quincy High School-Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer rivalry taught the Blue Devils’ freshman midfielder the emotions tend to stockpile.
“There was a lot that went into it,” she admitted.
From inspiration to exultation to angst, Thursday’s series renewal had it all.
It just didn’t have a winner.
The Blue Devils’ go-ahead goal with three minutes remaining in regulation was wiped off because of a foul call, and the Raiders saw two high-quality scoring chances in the final minute snuffed out, resulting in a 1-1 tie at Flinn Stadium.
It ended QND’s eight-game winning streak to open the season, while giving QHS back-to-back ties in which it erased halftime deficits. Each squad found inspiration in that.
“We bent but we didn’t break again,” QND coach Mark Longo said. “Our girls have found a way of keeping themselves in games and giving themselves a chance.”
The Blue Devils (3-4-3) have, too, which is why this youthful group doesn’t want to take time off.
“After the game, we were talking about maybe taking Saturday off because there’s a wrestling meet out here and we may be not able to be on the turf,” QHS coach Travis Dinkheller said. “And the girls said, ‘We need to practice, Coach. We need to practice.’ That’s who this group is.
“They are so committed and dedicated to being soccer players.”
That’s why having the potential game-winning goal nullified hurts.
With a little more than three minutes remaining in regulation, QHS’s Addy Morrison took possession of the ball in the left corner, played it high and swung a shot on goal that forced QND goalkeeper Addison Van Hecke to play it above her head.
The ball went through her hands, and as she turned to recover, she collided with the Blue Devils’ Kenzie O’Brien, who was whistled for a foul and the goal was waved off.
Longo’s angle didn’t allow him to see the foul, but he saw center official Keith Gerhardt make the call.
“I saw him blow the whistle well before the ball went in, so I knew something happened,” Longo said.
Dinkheller and QHS assistant Chad Struck had a different view of the play and neither believed a foul occurred. The collision appeared to take place after the ball went through Van Hecke’s hands and wouldn’t be deemed a foul in the regular run of play.
Dinkheller received a yellow card after regulation for voicing his displeasure to the officials.
“There was some disappointment from the girls,” Dinkheller said. “They want to beat Notre Dame, but they handled it pretty well. They were like, ‘We’ve got this. Let’s get back to work.’”
It’s how they handled it on the field as well. Less 90 seconds after the goal was disallowed, the Blue Devils created another opportunity in front of the goal, but Van Hecke made a point-blank save on a shot from 6 yards out. The Raiders quickly released and created two scoring chances of their own.
Lia Quintero put a shot wide with a minute remaining, and with just 30 seconds to go, she went 1-on-1 on with QHS goalkeeper Maddie Hill and hit a low shot Hill smothered.
“We still had two of the best opportunities of the game to win it, which says an awful lot about your kids and their work ethic and stuff like that,” Longo said.
A better work rate is what enabled the Blue Devils to get back in the game.
Quintero gave the Raiders (8-0-1) a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game when she curled a corner kick from the right into the net. The Blue Devils didn’t responded until 25 minutes remained when Moore played a free kick from 35 yards on the left wing to the far post and had it carry in over Van Hecke’s head.
“I knew I was going far post because I knew she couldn’t jump high enough,” Moore said. “I just kind of knew. I was going to put it in there and either she was going to smack it down and we’re going to put it in or I was going to put it in. I just had that feeling.”
It was exhilarating.
“To be able to look up at the crowd and be like, ‘Yeah, I just did that,’ man, that felt pretty good,” Moore said.
Those good vibes are what the Blue Devils hope to carry forward.
“We’ve had a lot of bumps in the road,” Moore said. “This was good for us to give us a boost for the rest of the season.”