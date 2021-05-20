QUINCY — Quincy High School girls soccer coach Travis Dinkheller has discovered his team has a knack for keeping itself in every game.
Thursday night, the defense made sure of it.
Senior goalkeeper Maddie Hill made nine saves and the Blue Devils held Rock Island Alleman scoreless throughout the second half and two overtimes, earning a 1-1 draw in Western Big 6 Conference play at Flinn Stadium. It is the fourth time in the last five games the Blue Devils had tied.
Hill’s effort in the second half kept the game tied. First, she caught and covered a high shot headed for the upper corner of the net. Then, on a breakaway, she took a shot off the chest and smothered the rebound.
“I don’t know how she saved it,” Dinkheller said. “Maddie was spectacular.”
Taylor Routh gave the Blue Devils (4-4-4) the lead midway through the first half when took a pass, turned and finished out of the keeper’s reach. The Pioneers tied the game less than five minutes later.
Dinkheller described it as a physical game with the teams combining for 24 fouls and nine yellow cards. They also combined for 25 shots and seven corner kicks.