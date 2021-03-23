QUINCY — Overton Jefferson III appreciated the kind gesture John Wood Community College men’s basketball coach Brad Hoyt made by not scheduling an 8 a.m. practice Monday.
“Coach has been blessing us by letting us sleep in a little bit,” Jefferson said.
That may have been the case for one day only.
“We’ll be in here tomorrow morning,” Hoyt said after Tuesday night’s 88-69 victory over Rend Lake at the Student Activity Center. “But he’s right. I didn’t make them come in here Monday. If that’s sleeping in a little, then they got a win.”
The ability to lock in defensively and build a sizable lead got them some rest, too.
The 13th-ranked Trail Blazers (13-6) outscored the Warriors 19-6 over the final five minutes of the first half to go up 48-35. They followed it with a 22-10 spurt to start the second half. Once the lead got to 25 points, it never dipped to less than 18 again.
Sophomore guard Ja’Veon Taylor, who went 5 of 7 from 3-point range and led the Trail Blazers with 17 points, played just shy of 21 minutes. Sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings, who had 13 points and six rebounds, played only 18 minutes. In fact, the five starters all played 24 or fewer minutes.
With this being the second game in a four-game, eight-day stretch, the rest was welcome.
“We were able to share some minutes,” Hoyt said. “We got some guys some minutes who needed game minutes going into this week. And we’re getting ready for the postseason, and that’s part of the process.”
So is amping up the defensive effort.
Sparked by the charge JWCC point guard Gabe Cox drew on Rend Lake’s second possession of the game, the Trail Blazers were able to hold the Warriors to 42.2 percent shooting from the field and 27.6 percent from 3-point range. They also committed 12 turnovers and were outscored 40-26 in the paint.
“In practice, defense was what our emphasis was,” Cox said. “We were working on guarding screens, being in gaps and the rim line, just being in the right spots. We wanted to make everything easier for ourselves.”
Everyone bought into it.
“Defense was one of the highest keys to this game,” Jefferson said. “It always is.”
It certainly turned the tide.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Rend Lake’s Blake McKay tied the game at 29 with 5:23 remaining in the first half. The Warriors didn’t score again for nearly three minutes as the Trail Blazers went on a 14-0 run to seize control after Jefferson kickstarted it with a dunk off an offensive rebound.
“You can always feel the energy moving, especially when you go for a big play,” said Jefferson, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds off the bench. “Big-time moments.”
Finding a way to flip the tone of the game at that moment was crucial.
“Your emotional IQ and your basketball IQ this time of the year have to meet,” Hoyt said. “I thought our energy was right, and we were able to problem solve, especially as the game progressed on the defensive end.”
That will need to continue Thursday at Lincoln Land and Sunday at home against Illinois Central College in order to take full momentum into the postseason.
“We have to stay locked in, stay right,” Cox said.
The Trail Blazers are confident once the Region 24 Tournament arrives they will be ready to chase the championship.
“Basically, our thing is let’s not flirt with greatness,” Jefferson said. “We’re flirting with being up there and being the greatest team, but we’re not just going to flirt with it. We’re going to succeed with that. We’re taking greatness home.”