DALLAS, Texas -- Twin brothers from Hannibal were part of a special accomplishment on the baseball diamond.
Luke Straube and his twin brother Bennett Straube, both age 13, were part of Team Midwest, who took first place in the United States Specialty Sports Association 12U boys baseball national championship.
Seven other players from Missouri were teammates of the Straube twins on Team Midwest, who captured the USSSA 12U baseball national championship in Dallas from July 22-26.
Besides the national title, there were also a pair of individual accomplishments during the USSSA 12U baseball national championship games.
Bennett Straube came away with the home run derby title and won the fastest man competition.
Luke Straube was a pitcher on Team Midwest.
