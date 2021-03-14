QUINCY – A little more than a year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Quincy University baseball team’s season, right-handed pitcher Dalton Overstreet gave Hawks coach Josh Rabe something to ponder.
“I said, ‘Hey, just give me the ball. I want to pitch. I don’t care where it is,’” Overstreet said. “I told him to put me in a role to help the team win.”
For now, that role is at the back of the bullpen.
The Hannibal, Mo., product earned his third save in his third chance Sunday, closing the door on a 6-5 victory over Lewis at QU Stadium that allowed the Hawks to salvage a split of their first four-game Great Lakes Valley Conference series of the season.
“If this is my role, I’ll accept it gladly,” Overstreet said.
With a fastball consistently popping at 90-92 mph and the ability to throw two other pitches for strikes, Overstreet can thrive in that role, even if his saves have been somewhat tense and interesting.
The righty entered Sunday’s game in the top of the ninth inning with the Hawks leading 6-4, and after starting with a flyout to center field, he allowed a double inside the bag down the third-base line. A ground ball to second base by the next batter was misplayed, allowing the runner to score on a wild throw.
A strikeout and a walk left Lewis with runners at first and second base with two outs before Overstreet struck out the Flyers’ Kevin Barry on a three straight pitches, the last a changeup low and inside to the left-handed hitter.
“I wanted to throw the changeup to that last guy because I was feeling it a little better than normal,” Overstreet said.
He’s stranded four runners in his save opportunities, bookending the Lewis series with saves in which unearned runs have scored due to errors.
“If we pick the ball up, we’re fine,” Rabe said.
Getting the split means the Hawks (5-3, 2-2 GLVC) will be fine, too.
After getting swept in a doubleheader Saturday, Rabe held a team meeting Sunday morning to help the Hawks flush the bad vibes and any doubts aside.
“It was just to kind of rally the troops, get back at it and just kind lift our spirits a little bit,” Overstreet said. “It was about coming together as a team, staying focused and being ready to do our jobs.”
It didn’t take long for that to happen.
After QU freshman right-hander Kobe Essien set Lewis down in order in the top of the first, the Hawks responded with a three-run outburst. Zach Parks delivered an RBI double to left-center field, and Brock Boynton picked up an RBI by drawing a bases-loaded walk.
The Hawks never trailed thereafter.
“I was like, ‘Hey, guys, we’re going to win today. We are,’” Rabe said of his team meeting. “And I said, ‘This is how we’re going to do it. We’re going to get a good start. We’re going to get a couple timely hits. And we’re going to get our bullpen guys in there at the right time.’
“It turned out that way.”
It wasn’t without some struggles. With third baseman Nolan Wosman already out of the lineup after bruising his forearm when hit by a 92 mph fastball Saturday, the Hawks lost Parks, the starting left fielder, to a hand injury in the seventh inning. Dayson Croes, who moved from second base to third in Wosman’s absence, was limping after getting hit on the foot.
“We need to get healthy,” Rabe said.
The Hawks need to be more opportunistic, too. They left nine runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded twice.
“My lord, we left runners on base in freebie situations,” Rabe said. “We can’t keep doing that consistently.”
If they get those runs home, it takes pressure off the bullpen even though the relievers came through in clutch situations. Left-hander Tyler Carpenter picked up his second victory, allowing just two hits with two strikeouts in 2.2 innings following 4.1 hitless innings from Essien.
Overstreet locked down the ninth inning in a role that suits him well.
“It feels good to come out and do that,” Overstreet said. “We worked through some issues and got the split. That’s huge.”