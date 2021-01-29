QUINCY — Luke Strege and Tim Walsh — the braintrust behind the Mineral Area College men’s basketball team’s success — will find it difficult to have a more enjoyable bus ride home from a road game than what they experienced Thursday night.
Following the Cardinals’ 86-70 victory over John Wood Community College, the coaches treated the players to a postgame meal from Quincy’s Tower of Pizza. Dessert, however, was all their own as they received a special delivery of Kelly’s cinnamon rolls.
“Whether we won or lost, that was really secondary,” said Strege, now in his sixth season as MAC’s head coach. “The best part was Tower of Pizza and this cinnamon roll.”
Considering the time Strege and Walsh, who is MAC’s top assistant coach, spent in Quincy, it truly was a taste of home.
Strege served as an assistant coach at Quincy University under Marty Bell for six seasons from 2004-10, helping the Hawks to six consecutive winning seasons and four NCAA Division II national tournament appearances. He spent the next five seasons as an assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky, where the Colonels won an Ohio Valley Conference championship in 2014 and earned an NCAA Tournament bid.
Then it was on to Mineral Area, where he has enjoyed nothing but success.
The Cardinals won 20 or more games in each of Strege’s first five seasons as he amassed a 129-29 record. Last winter, MAC finished 30-2 and ranked fifth in the nation, posting the most victories of any NJCAA Division I program.
Better yet, the Cardinals finished in the top 10 nationally in team grade point average.
“This year’s team is even smarter,” Strege said. “They’re great kids. They go to class. They don’t get in trouble. And they’re a lot of fun. That made the five-month layoff bearable. If they were a rough group to coach, by now I’d be worn out and we’re just getting started. So I love this group.”
Having a sidekick like Walsh helps, too.
Walsh is in his second season at MAC after spending time as an assistant coach at Idaho State University and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. His roots in the Quincy basketball community run deep as well. Walsh served as an assistant coach at QU under Steve Hawkins from 1994-98 and worked on the staffs at Quincy High School and Payson Seymour.
Working alongside Strege is clearly where he belongs.
“It’s like having your best friend with you at work every day,” Strege said. “It makes the day go by fast, and you get to share experiences and laughs. We can talk Quincy and we can talk about basketball.”
Together, they’re giving the Cardinals the best experience possible.
Mineral Area is 4-0 following Thursday’s victory and ranked 19th nationally, but it isn’t just victories that matter. It’s family, too, which is one of the reasons the game against JWCC ended up on the schedule.
Strege scheduled the Cardinals’ season opener against Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Ill., as a homecoming for sophomore guard Terrion Murdix, who played at Springfield Southeast. The game against JWCC was the closest game he could find for freshman guard JaMir Price, the Rock Island product who signed with Quincy University out of high school before taking time off for personal reasons.
The coronavirus pandemic spoiled those returns since fans weren’t allowed in attendance, but the players didn’t disappoint for those who watched from afar.
Murdix had four assists and three rebounds in the 85-52 victory at Lincoln Land, while Price had 13 points, a steal and a block against John Wood.
“We’re in Springfield and no one can come,” Strege said. “We’re in Quincy and no one can come. That’s disappointing, but the guys handle it well. They handle everything well. That makes it enjoyable to coach them.”