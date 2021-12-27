COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Quincy Blue Devils scored 26 points in a sluggish first half.
But they weren’t down for long.
The Blue Devils erupted for 31 points in a decisive third quarter Monday afternoon at the Collinsville Holiday Classic.
Quincy High buried five 3-pointers in the third period en route to downing Belleville Althoff 73-54 in boys' basketball play at Virgil Fletcher Gymnasium.
“It seemed like we were a half step slow with our energy on the defensive end in the first half,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “We were up one at halftime, but we should’ve been down 30 the way we played at the defensive end. And offensively, we were a little too stagnant and didn’t handle their pressure well.”
Douglas saw a totally different QHS team take the court after the break.
Senior Jeremiah Talton scored 12 of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter as QHS improved to 10-1 overall. The Blue Devils have won six straight games.
Althoff, a team much stronger than its record, fell to 1-10.
Quincy High actually trailed 6-0 to start the game and went scoreless for three minutes while playing for the first time in nine days.
The Blue Devils battled back before freshman Bradley Longcor’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Devils a 14-13 lead after one quarter.
The game remained tight before the Blue Devils led 26-25 at the break.
Talton, Longcor and junior Reid O’Brien each caught fire as Quincy broke the game open in the third quarter.
O’Brien hit two 3-pointers late in the period, including one just before time expired.
“We came out much more aggressively at both ends of the floor in the second half,” Douglas said. “We finally got going and that led to a big third quarter. We started hitting some shots and that gave us a spark we really needed.”
Talton also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks Monday.
Longcor scored 15 points while O’Brien and Ralph Wires had eight points apiece.
QHS advances to the quarterfinals and is scheduled to face Lincoln (10-0) at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Blue Devils will play two games on Tuesday.
“This is a tough tournament, and you can’t overlook anybody,” Douglas said. “This was a good challenge for us and we’re looking forward to the next one.”
