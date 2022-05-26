CHARLESTON, Ill. – Camp Point Central and Liberty turned in strong days as the Illinois boys’ state track meet kicked off on Thursday.
Camp Point's Ezra Thompson placed seventh in the long jump and eighth in the triple jump in Class 1A while the Panthers also qualified for the finals in the 4x200-meter relay.
Thompson recorded a top long jump of 6.47 meters and his best triple jump was measured at 12.76 meters.
Camp Point’s quartet of Aveory Lamanske, Wyatt Schemerhorn, Garret Williams and Sterling Stotts had the ninth-fastest qualifying time in the 4x200.
They were clocked in 1 minute, 31.93 seconds.
Liberty senior Cannen Wolf qualified for the finals in the 1,600 meters.
He had the 12th fastest time in the prelims of the 1,600. Wolf was timed in 4 minutes, 31.77 seconds.
He is scheduled to compete in the finals of the 1,600 and 3,200 on Saturday in Charleston.
