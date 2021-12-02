QUINCY — For more than a minute in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Western Big Six Conference game, the Quincy High School girls basketball team was on the defensive.
The Blue Devils chased Rock Island Alleman players around, not allowing the Pioneers a good look at the basket. Try as they might, the Pioneers couldn’t get a shot off as their possession ended with a steal by QHS senior Olivia Dougherty.
The play personified a stellar defensive effort by the Blue Devils. QHS didn’t allow Alleman to make a basket in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 40-27 victory.
So, what’s it like having to defend for so long?
“It’s exhausting,” Dougherty said with a smile. “But it is so satisfying to shut them down. I loved it.”
She wasn’t alone. A loud QHS crowd, spurred on by an appearance by the QHS pep band, roared in approval once Dougherty came away with the ball. The Pioneers (5-3, 1-1 WB6) didn’t score a basket over the final nine minutes of the game and their only fourth-quarter point came on a free throw with 91 seconds to play.
“They are buying in to working on the defensive end,” QHS coach Brad Dance said of his squad, which moved to 3-1 overall and evened their WB6 record at 1-1. “We work every day on man-to-man defense, but we also talk about the zone.”
Dougherty said the team had no idea how stingy it was in the fourth quarter.
“We were just sticking to our defense,” she said. “We were switching from 1-3-1, 1-2-2 and man-to-man. We were able to switch it up a lot which helped us a lot.
“Our shots aren’t quite there yet. We are working on that, but the defense keeps us in the game.”
Dougherty has provided a spark off the bench for the Blue Devils. In addition to her defense, she assisted on three baskets in the first half as the Blue Devils led 24-19 at the break.
“I was very proud of how she played tonight,” Dance said of Dougherty. “I keep telling her less is more. I want her with one or two dribbles to give it up or find the open shot. Defensively, she gets after it.”
Alleman had no answer for QHS sophomore post player Taylor Fohey. She dominated in the low post, scoring 22 points and controlling the boards. She did her part on defense as well.
“It’s really helpful,” Fohey said of the Blue Devils’ defense, which has allowed just 26.7 points per game in its three wins this season. “We’re learning to communicate more as the year goes on, we’ll build off of it.”
Dance was happy with how the team bounced back after a lop-sided loss in its WB6 opener at Geneseo last week.
“Geneseo is a load and I was scared to death of Rock Island Alleman,” he said. “They have improved a ton. They just had a really good win over Sterling last week. I knew they were going to be tough.”
Only four players scored for the Blue Devils. Leila Dade added seven points, Leah Chevalier had six and Asia Seangmany chipped in five.
The Blue Devils will return to QHS gym on Saturday afternoon to face WB6 foe Sterling at 1:30 p.m. Sterling (1-4, 0-2 WB6) suffered a 53-19 loss to United Township on Thursday night.
