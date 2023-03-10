QUINCY — Augustana traveled from far-away South Dakota to take on Quincy University baseball, only to discover that the Hawks meant business.
QU trounced the Vikings 7-2 in their second game of Friday’s doubleheader, cementing their season with a promising progression and a 10-3 record.
Hawks starter Griffin Kirn pitched the first five innings of the matchup with 81 pitches — only giving up one hit and four walks, and complemented by six strikeouts.
“He went five scoreless which is awesome,” said Hawks head coach Matt Schissel. “He had a really good year last year. He had a couple rough starts earlier, but we gave him the ball with confidence and he did really well today.”
The junior left-hander was the winning pitcher, evening up his record to 1-1.
Jay Hammel and Elijah Ecton each pitched two innings in relief for QU to close out the game.
The Hawks opened the first inning on a positive note, scoring two bases from Gino D’Alessio and Brock Boynton.
“We’ve had a problem where we let them score first,” said Schissel. “It’s been really good throwing up a zero and then coming back and scoring. It just sets the tone for the whole game.”
QU catcher Luke Napleton had a standout performance, going 2-for-4 with a solo homerun in the second game and a total of three home runs for the day.
“It feels good,” said Napleton. “Obviously hitting home runs is a lot of fun, probably the most fun I have playing baseball. It’s (especially) good to hit three of them in one day.”
Austin Simpson and Lance Logsdon homered, with Logsdon driving in three runs.
“We have a lot of good players and our lineup is really tough for opposing pitchers,” said Napleton. “We always end up hitting well and then our pitchers come in and close the door.”
Logsdon’s seventh inning home run however proved controversial.
With Adam Lewis and Napleton on base, Logsdon brought the trio back home with his home run to left-center field. But the umpire disqualified Napleton’s run because he did not step onto home-plate.
“I don't really know what happened,” said Napleton. “Apparently I didn’t touch home plate. I thought I did, but apparently I didn’t.”
The Hawks held Augustana to zeros until the final inning when the Vikings scored two.
“They played good defense all day,” said Schissel. “It’s cold and the wind is kind of moving around a little bit, so the guys did a good job at keeping the ball on the ground and making the plays we need to make.”
With spring just beginning, QU baseball is poised for the season to unfold.
“It’s good to see,” said Schissel. “We’re playing a tough schedule. Down in Florida we played some really good teams. Northwood last week was a really good team and they beat us in the Regional last year, Augustana is a 35 to 40 win every year, so to be 10-3 against these opponents is good.”
Quincy University baseball will conclude its three-game series against Augustana at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.