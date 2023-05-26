QUINCY – The quest for a NCAA Division II Midwest Super Regional title was underway on Friday for Quincy University baseball on their home field as they hosted the greyhounds of the University of Indianapolis who the hawks defeated earlier this month in the GLVC Tournament 7-5.

UIndy got their revenge on Friday by grinding out a 4-3 win, as their starting pitcher Brandon DeWitt pitched all nine innings, only allowing eight hits and had 10 strikeouts against QU.

