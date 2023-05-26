QUINCY – The quest for a NCAA Division II Midwest Super Regional title was underway on Friday for Quincy University baseball on their home field as they hosted the greyhounds of the University of Indianapolis who the hawks defeated earlier this month in the GLVC Tournament 7-5.
UIndy got their revenge on Friday by grinding out a 4-3 win, as their starting pitcher Brandon DeWitt pitched all nine innings, only allowing eight hits and had 10 strikeouts against QU.
QU head coach Matt Schissel credited DeWitt and the greyhounds effort on Friday.
“Dewitt is a good kid, good player and they came to play, I don’t want to say we didn’t, but they came out and smacked us around a little bit, they’re a good team, there’s a reason there here and they proved that today,” said Schissel. “We had a lot of long at bats, got the pitch count up pretty quick and they kept him out there, we hit balls well just didn’t get a lot of production from it and just couldn’t outscore them.”
The hawks would get on the board in the bottom of the first to get an early 1-0 lead after Luke Napleton hit a sac fly RBI, scoring Gino D’Alessio. That would be the only run for a while as the greyhounds would take advantage the next inning with one of the bigger plays of the game.
UIndy would hit a two-run home run in the top of the second one of the few good hits they got on hawks right-handed pitcher Spencer Walker who got the start, putting them up 2-1 over QU. The hawks wouldn’t be able to come back in the bottom of the second receiving three consecutive strikeouts from DeWitt.
Walker who moved to third in program history for strikeouts and fourth in program history for innings pitched talked about his performance as well as his team’s performance in the loss.
“I started settling in too late, at the beginning they got that home run, and those walks killed us but after that I just kept trusting the process found my curveball and kept working with it,” said Walker. “I actually felt like myself, kept putting zeros up on the board and I just kept believing we’d get some good at bats together but you know its baseball stuff happens.”
Both teams would struggle to get much going offensively for the next several innings, but QU would begin to see some daylight in the bottom of the sixth.
Napleton would hit a double to left center and would later on score off of an RBI single from Nolan Wosman to tie the game up at 2-2 entering the final three innings.
Top of the eighth though would see the greyhounds score two runs to retake the lead 4-2.
Walker talked about the mentality UIndy plays with after facing them a second time this month.
“They start to understand some sequences sometimes," said Walker. "They’re a smart team. They came to play today they were sitting on my fastball quite a bit but once I had my curveball that’s when I started finding success. They capitalized off a few opportunities, we didn’t that’s just how it worked out.”
QU’s final run would be in the bottom of the eighth off of a ground out RBI from Wosman scoring Napleton.
The hawks will try to keep their season alive on Saturday being down 1-0 in a three-game series. QU will host UIndy at noon and should the Hawks win they will play Game 3 afterwards.
D'Alessio went 1-for-4 at the plate, with one run.
Napleton went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles, one RBI and two runs.
Lance Logsdon went 1-for-4 at the plate.
Wosman went 1-for-4 at the plate, with two RBIs.
Joe Huffman went 1-for-4 at the plate.
Ben Dahlof went 1-for-3 at the plate.
Brock Boynton went 1-for-3 at the plate.
Walker pitched for 7.2 innings, allowing five hits, four runs, one walk and got nine strikeouts.
Cruz Meier in relief pitched for 1.1 innings, allowing zero hits, zero runs, two walks and got one strikeout.
Walker said the team will keep their same competitive winning mindset as they look to have a better showing on Saturday with a Super Regional championship at stake.
“Stay within ourselves, we know who we are and we just got to keep the same mentality bring our bats tomorrow,” said Walker. “I’m going to be the biggest cheerleader, so we’re going to flush this one and come out tomorrow and get after it just like any other game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.