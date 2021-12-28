BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys’ basketball team was in perfect position to earn a huge win.
The Raiders fought valiantly before coming up just short Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the State Farm Classic.
The seventh-seeded Raiders played superbly before dropping a heartbreaking 43-40 decision against No. 2 seed St. Joseph-Ogden.
The Raiders, who led for much of the game, fell to 6-5 overall.
“Our guys really battled – I can’t fault our effort,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “We gave ourselves a chance and unfortunately we came up just short. I love the fight of this group and I hope we can carry this into the rest of the season.”
Notre Dame trailed 41-40 in the closing seconds when junior Jake Wallingford was fouled. But he was unable to convert on a pair of free-throw attempts and St. Joseph-Ogden countered by hitting two free throws.
The Raiders had one last chance to tie the game, but a 3-point try missed the mark as time expired.
Wallingford, Braden Sheffield and Jackson Stratton had eight points apiece for Notre Dame.
All-stater Ty Pence came on strong in the second half to lead St. Joe-Ogden with 27 points.
The Raiders will continue play in the State Farm Classic at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
“We definitely had our chances to win this, but I like the energy and effort we are playing with right now,” Meyer said. “The loss hurts, but I’m not sad. We just have to build on this.”
“We can still come back and go 3-1 in this tournament. We need to regroup, and we will be ready to come back strong. I’m proud of my guys.”
