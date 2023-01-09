QUINCY — Quincy High School girls basketball triumphed in their home non-conference game against Granite City on Saturday slowly but surely.
The end results was a 54-43 win for Quincy.
The Blue Devils struggled to find a rhythm, finishing the first-half behind Granite City 22-21.
“It was definitely a slow start,” said head coach Brad Dance. “We didn't have much energy at the beginning and we told them you kind of got to create your own energy.”
This was the first time QHS has been scheduled to play against Granite City.
“This was a new opponent for us,” said Dance. “I got to do a better job at making sure they're ready to come out and play. (Granite City) plays a lot of good teams. They shot the ball well, they knocked down some 3-pointers, and when you do that you get confidence. So, good game.”
Quincy junior Taylor Fohey scored a team-high 21 points.
Junior Leila Dade added 13 points for Quincy, and senior Haley Schertl scored eight points.
‘It's always good to score baskets but it’s never just me, it's because of my teammates,” said Fohey. “They feed me the ball, I give them the ball. There were a couple times where all of us touched the ball in a play. It's best when we work as a team because we get easy baskets from it.”
However the slowness sparked an opportunity for Schertl to step up and carry her team when they were falling short.
“I think she had a phenomenal game,” said Dade. “We really needed her and she really stepped up for us. I think her coming in and doing what she needed to do helped us and we all kind of just followed after her.”
Dance said it's good to see Schertl step up and that she's proud of her.
“(Schertl) did good,” said Dance. “She does a lot of good things for us, especially keeping the ball alive for us on the offensive end. Even if she doesn’t get the shot in (she helps) someone else get it in.”
Up next for Quincy (11-8) is an away game against Geneseo at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
