DANVILLE, Ill. — No season’s end, at least anything ending shy of a championship, is ever welcomed.
“And it always ends,” John Wood Community College men’s basketball coach Brad Hoyt said.
The Trail Blazers’ season ended sooner than anyone anticipated.
What once was an 11-point second-half lead over 16th-seeded St. Clair County in Wednesday’s consolation bracket matchup at the NJCAA Division II national tournament fully evaporated when the Skippers put together a 15-2 run to go up 74-68 with three minutes remaining in regulation.
Ninth-seeded JWCC never recovered. The Trail Blazers managed just 10 points over the game’s final eight minutes and suffered an 80-76 loss at Mary Miller Gym to exit the double-elimination tourney without winning a game.
“Reality hit me very fast,” sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings said after JWCC finished 16-8. “I’m sure it hit all of us very fast. Coach started speaking to us and he told us you’re going to wake up tomorrow and you’re not going to get another opportunity. That’s when the tears started to come.
“That’s when reality started to hit. It’s hard. It’s very hard.”
The hard part was knowing they had controlled the flow of the game until the offense fell flat.
The Trail Blazers led 66-59 after Jennings scored in the post with roughly eight minutes to play. They didn’t score another field goal until just 1:12 remained when another basket from the block by Jennings led to a three-point play that pulled JWCC within 74-72.
In the span between baskets, JWCC missed 10 shots, including five 3-pointers. It also had two point-blank looks on the same possession, only to fumble the second offensive rebound out of bounds and come up empty.
“This one is going to haunt me in the future and I’m pretty sure it’s going to haunt my teammates in the future knowing we could have done more,” Jennings said.
Failing to score on 10 of 13 possessions down the stretch isn’t easy to shake.
“Early-game mistakes and early-game possessions are supposed to create better execution in late-game stuff,” Hoyt said. “Our late-game stuff just wasn’t good enough to win at this level.”
Meanwhile, St. Clair County found its groove.
The Skippers’ Kevin Ibula hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to kickstart the pivotal run, and they scored on four straight possessions over a span of 1:25 to flip the game from a 66-65 deficit to a 74-68 advantage.
“Our kids just didn’t give in,” Skippers coach Dale Vos said. “John Wood gave us a million chances to say we’re done, but we never did.”
Once the Skippers got rolling, the Trail Blazers were immune to stopping it.
“It felt like nothing could go our way,” Jennings said.
JWCC couldn’t make any shots to flip the momentum back.
“They started making tough shots and we were missing what I consider makeable shots or easy shots for us,” Hoyt said. “When we missed easy ones, it gets a little tighter and it’s harder to make the next one.”
It all happened in a three-minute stretch.
“You’ve got to win two- and three-minute games at this level, and we didn’t handle that three-minute game very well,” Hoyt said. “You get rushed a little bit. You do some things you’re not really supposed to do. You kind of get sped up. I’ve got to find a way to do a better job from my seat to win three-minute games in a national tournament.
“Three-minute games in the national tournament are different than three-minute games in the regular season. I thought we were prepared for that. Unfortunately, we weren’t.”
The Skippers did a better job managing that moment and the subsequent fight to the finish.
St. Clair County made seven of its final 11 shots and cashed in on 4 of 6 free throws in the final 33 seconds to hold off the Trail Blazers despite Jennings’ effort. He scored nine of JWCC’s final 12 points and cut the deficit to 78-76 with 12.6 seconds remaining.
It was the last basket in his stellar career as he finished with 28 points.
“He did his darnedest to bail us out today,” Hoyt said.
With the off-kilter way the Trail Blazers shot the basketball, there wasn’t anything could do to bail them out.
“We couldn’t find the right flow offensively either game this week to make the game easier on us,” Hoyt said. “There were times today, gosh dang, we made it pretty hard.”