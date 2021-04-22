CAMP POINT, Ill. — A fresh blanket of snow greeted the Central football team before heading out to practice on Tuesday.
In a typical season, snow is a sign that the Panthers have made a deep run into the postseason and are playing in November, but on April 20, the snow was more of a nuisance than anything.
“I came out here and I was like, ‘Come on, man! It’s going to be summer soon! I’m trying to rock with the heat,’” Panthers junior Sterling Stotts said. “Then during practice it starts hailing on us, and we were guarding ourselves with our shields. We were so cold, but we got through it and were fighting through it.
“We still practiced and had a good time.”
Getting through it might be the motto for this Central squad. It’s hard to imagine any team going through as much adversity as the Panthers have this year, yet they’ve still gone 4-1, winning the Western Illinois Valley Conference North Division and representing the WIVC North in the championship crossover game on Friday against Greenfield/Northwestern (5-0) at 7 p.m. in Greenfield, Ill.
Before playing Unity-Payson in what was essentially the defacto WIVC North title game last Friday, the Panthers had nearly their entire JV squad taken out for COVID-19 quarantine. It’s the second time this season Central has dealt with quarantine issues, making practice difficult with roughly 22 bodies available over the last four weeks.
“It’s pretty difficult when you don’t have a scout defense or a scout offense, but we’ve been able to get through it and work on our things and get better,” Panthers senior quarterback Blake Eyler said.
To make matters worse, Panthers senior Brody Waddill — a do-everything player for Central on both sides of the ball — suffered a gruesome compound fracture to his lower leg just a few plays into their Week 4 game against Beardstown.
“It can’t get much worse, can it?” Central senior lineman Garrett Wallace asked.
Panthers coach Brad Dixon thought the same thing as Waddill was taken off the field.
“I’ve been involved with football for 25 years, I’ve been coaching for almost 20, and I’ve never seen that type of injury happen on the field,” Dixon said. “There were tears in the guys’ eyes on the sidelines, and I didn’t know how I was going to respond. I had tears in my eyes.”
As they have all season, the Panthers decided to fight through those tears. Central went on to defeat Beardstown 30-0, then used that momentum to take out Unity 42-7 in Week 5 to secure the WIVC North title.
“It hurt. It hurt a lot. Seeing him on the ground in the Beardstown game, it hurt us all,” Eyler said. “We knew that we had to come out after that and play our butts off and play for him, and we are still going to play for him.”
Even though he isn’t on the field anymore, the players know Waddill is there with them. After Stotts ran for 178 yards on 21 carries against Unity, including a 71-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left before halftime to put the Panthers ahead 30-7, he received a message from Waddill.
“Just getting a message on Friday night, that melted my heart,” Stotts said. “He told me I had a heck of a game, and I said I did it for him. All for him.”
That sentiment is shared throughout the team.
“He is the guy that we play for,” Wallace said.
While Waddill has galvanized the team off the field, it’s been the play from the offensive line that has them rolling on the field. Stotts has rushed for 286 yards in the last two games and Central has racked up 640 rushing yards in that span.
Stotts attributes all of that to the offensive line.
“They are helping a lot more,” Stotts said. “They’re getting their blocks down.”
The Panthers lost four of their five offensive linemen from last season, with Wallace the only returning letter winner. That meant, in the shortened season and reduced offseason, the line needed time to come together quickly. It all came to a head in the Week 3 loss to Triopia when Central was held to a season-low 152 yards on 34 carries, but from that loss came a renewed energy.
“We’ve had our ups and downs,” Wallace said. “Triopia was a big down, the O-line didn’t do very good against Triopia, but last week we did really good. I feel like we’ve really stepped up our game and it’s been going up.”
Dixon gives Wallace credit for helping the other linemen — all juniors or younger — come along.
“His play doesn’t change from the first quarter to the fourth quarter,” Dixon said of his 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior center. “I think he’s got six sacks and 10 tackles for loss on defense. For a kid like that, I think that kind of sets the tone for the younger guys. There’s some big dudes around him, they just needed some more varsity time.”
Now the line, and the rest of the team, has had time to come together and is running at peak efficiency. They have to, given all of the adversity.
“I’m pretty proud of our team,” Wallace said. “I feel like we’ve come a long way from Week 1.”
Now with a WIVC championship at stake on Friday night, the Panthers want to finish off the season with another win for themselves and their injured teammate.
“We know we are still going to be doing it for (Waddill),” Eyler said. “All for him.”