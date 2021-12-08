QUINCY — Malik Hardmon is one of the most soft-spoken and unassuming players on the Quincy University basketball team.
“I’m pretty quiet,” he said. “And very laid back.”
But when Hardmon steps on the court, it’s an entirely different story.
The versatile 6-foot-6 junior from Chicago is one of the most dynamic and energetic players on the QU roster.
Hardmon has already made a significant impact in his first season with the Hawks.
He is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 18.8 points and 7.0 boards per game for a team that is off to a 4-3 start.
“Malik plays with a high motor,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “He’s a very high energy player who is not afraid to go inside and mix it up. He’s an athletic kid with a good skill set. We knew he was talented, but he’s really good at pursuing the ball off the rim. He scores 10-12 points per game off rebounds.”
Hardmon made an immediate impact, scoring 23 points in each of his first two games for the Hawks.
“I’m an aggressive player and I’m a very competitive player,” he said. “I lead a lot by example and try to show my teammates what hard work can accomplish.”
Hardmon has followed an interesting path during his career.
He earned Illinois all-state honors for Crete-Monee High School. He also was named an IHSA All-Star after averaging 17.2 points and 9 rebounds per game.
Hardmon started his collegiate career at Allen (Kan.) Community College and played two productive seasons there.
He averaged 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a freshman before boosting his numbers to 19.2 points and 8.1 boards as a sophomore.
He erupted for 40 points in a game during his second season in junior college.
Hardmon was a first-team all-region pick in Kansas and signed with NCAA Division I school Alcorn State.
“I had a really good experience in junior college, and it allowed me to go D1,” he said. “I had some good coaches (at Allen), and I really progressed when I was there.”
Hardmon appeared in 18 games for Alcorn during the 2020-21 season with four starts. He averaged 14 minutes per game and his season-high was nine points.
“It just wasn’t the best fit for me basketball-wise,” he said.
Hardmon entered the transfer portal and one of the places that came calling was Quincy, an NCAA Division II school.
“I already knew Coach Hellenthal – he had recruited me when I was in junior college,” Hardmon said. “I liked the coaches at Quincy, and it looked like a good opportunity.”
With an extra season granted to athletes because of COVID, Hardmon has this season plus another year of college eligibility at his disposal.
“I haven’t been here that long, but it’s been a very fast adjustment and it’s gone really well here,” he said. “Quincy is a nice-size school and I like it here a lot. I’m planning on sticking around and playing two years here.”
The 21-year-old Hardmon has fit in well with his new teammates.
“We have really clicked well together,” he said. “We have very good chemistry on this team. We all get along well – on and off the court.”
A recent trip to Anchorage, Alaska brought the squad even closer together. The Hawks went 1-1 on the trip.
Hardmon collected a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Alaska-Fairbanks in the second game of the trip.
“It was a unique experience,” Hardmon said. “It was very different, and it was very cold. But people were very welcoming and friendly. Our team really bonded on that trip. We spent Thanksgiving in Alaska and we’ve become like a family.”
Hellenthal raves about the impact Hardmon has made for Quincy University.
“Malik is a great kid with unbelievable character,” Hellenthal said. “He really wants to be successful, on and off the floor. I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He’s quiet off the floor, but when he gets between the lines he really gets after it. He’s been a great addition to our program.”
Hardmon is expected to miss his second straight game this weekend after being forced to sit due to COVID-19 protocols. He hopes to return to the lineup next week.
QU returns to the court against the University of Missouri-St. Louis on Friday night at Pepsi Arena.
“My goal is to help this team win a championship,” Hardmon said. “We’re a hard-working team that really gets after it. We play hard for 40 minutes and outwork our opponent. We just keep coming. We’re never going to stop playing.”
