HANNIBAL, Mo. -- As summer heats up, the Hannibal High School tennis team has been working on its skills with the racquet.
Summer practices began on July 6 for both the girls and boys tennis teams.
"They are going pretty good," said Hannibal sophomore Zane Lomax. "We are having a lot of fun just getting out here and practicing in the morning and getting our practice in."
Players have been working on a variety of skills during summer practices.
"It's really just good game practice," said Hannibal senior Lanie Privett. "Just knowing where to hit it and playing smart. Then, just basic skills like forehands and backhands and just getting your serve in because your serve is your main thing. If you have a good serve on lower opponents, it will be a lot easier of a match."
The girls team will have a vastly different look with the graduation of seven players from last year's team.
Privett will be the only returning varsity player as she prepares for the fall season.
"They are definitely improving," Privett said. "We lost a lot of seniors and just having the girls out here (helps). I know this summer, we all hit in June and just starting in July is really good because we get to kind of form that team bond and also work on our tennis skills and try to get prepared for the season."
The boys team also graduated five seniors with varsity experience from last year's team, with Lomax one of two returning players with varsity time.
"It's very good for our team because we are seeing each other before our season starts," Lomax said. "We have new freshmen coming in and we are getting to know each other better than if we just saw them at the beginning of the season."
During summer time, Lomax has been working on improving his serves and getting them harder.
Lomax feels that his experience on the varsity team last spring as a freshman will help him move forward.
"I think having the year on varsity was really helpful and knowing how to play helps you know what you are going to go up against (next) year," Lomax said. "If I'm going to be in the top one, two or three (players) hopefully, I get to see those really good players and face some really good competition here."
The summer practices also give younger teammates a chance to see where they are at.
"They are a little nervous and it's hard when you lose that many seniors," Privett said. "They are not used to playing up where their points actually matter and are making a difference, but I think they are ready. I think they'll feel ready by the end of these summer practices and they are excited."
Privett has also taken on a leadership role with the team.
During practices, Privett initiated icebreakers, which included making a playlist together to get a positive team atmosphere.
"I've definitely taken on a leadership role," Privett said. "Just by getting the girls together and starting communication and starting to teach them basic skills they may have not gotten one-on-one yet. So just working on that and doing stretches and different things like that."
The summer practices have also been beneficial for doubles play in getting players more comfortable with their partners.
"I would like to get better and get more consistent," Lomax said. "Make sure that I'm working and talking with my teammate and being on the same page with him."
For Privett, practice in the summer helps her prepare to have a strong senior season.
"I'm excited," Privett said. "It's my last year and I've played all four years. It will be a lot of fun. I lost a lot of friend (who graduated), but I've also gained a lot of new friends."
Youth Tennis Camp
The Hannibal Pirates tennis program has been hosting a free youth tennis camp this week, which will run through Friday.
The youth camp has been providing lessons for kids from age kindergarten through eighth grade, running from 9 a.m. through 11:45 a.m. each day at the Hannibal Middle School tennis courts.
Children have been learning the fundamentals of tennis from Hannibal High School boys and girls tennis head coach Tony Kuse, as well as playing games and hitting with the ball machines.
Racquets have been provided by the Hannibal Lion's Club and drawings for prizes will be held on the final day.
