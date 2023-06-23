HANNIBAL, Mo. -- The hard work put in during the summer time pays off in the fall.
A lot of that work is mundane, yet important tasks, such as hitting the weight room, studying film and learning the playbook.
The weekly 7-on-7s give Hannibal an opportunity for some fun and exciting action on the football field, with the Pirates hosting several area schools on Mondays during June.
"They come in every single morning for two hours and work their butts off," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "It's nice for them to get out here and play a little football at night."
This past Monday, Hannibal was able to compete against area schools such as Bowling Green, Mark Twain, Palmyra, Unity Payson and Van-Far.
The 7-on-7s also gives players a chance to bond.
"We've had a lot of growth since the first one and the last one," Hannibal quarterback Waylon Anders said. "We are trying to figure things out, do the little detail and get the minor mistakes out of the way. Trying to grow every time we have these."
Hannibal is also using the summer to find out where players fit the best and who is ready to seize starting jobs.
The biggest change will be on defense, with Hannibal graduating four All-Conference selections -- cornerbacks Markahl Humphrey and Jack Parker, inside linebacker Ashton Watts and defensive lineman Matt Sydnor.
"Those are big-time positions, you've got (to replace) your two corner spots and your inside linebacker spot," Gschwender said. "So being able to get out here on 7-on-7s and see who can do the right thing and can cover. Who's making the right drops and using the right technique. Just giving us a little head start on going into practice in July."
The offensive side of the ball brings back a lot of talent and experience.
Unlike last summer, there is certainty at quarterback with Anders entering his second season as starter and earning a Second Team All-Conference selection in 2022.
All-State all-purpose back Aneyas Williams enters his senior season and is a home run threat any time he touches the ball.
The Notre Dame commit is fully healed from a collarbone injury that prematurely ended his junior season.
"He's an X-factor on the field and everybody knows it," Gschwender said. "Everybody's eyes are going to be on him on the field."
Mike Ferreira came on strong late in the season to help fill in after Williams' injury, and will be a big part of Hannibal's plans in the backfield with the graduation of Humphrey.
"We've got a handful of running backs we are looking at and (Ferreira) is one of them," Gschwender said. "He's coming out working his butt off every single day. We are going to have a handful of kids looking to get into those spots."
Hannibal also returns tight end Kane Wilson, who was a two-way All-Conference player last season, and figures to be a big part of the passing game this year.
The Hannibal offensive line brings back three First Team All-Conference picks -- incoming seniors Ryan Ross, Xxavion Washington and Noah Young.
Two of the jobs are up for grabs with the graduations of Briley Cunningham and Austin Wilhoit.
"We got a solid group coming back," Gschwender said. "We've got great replacements in the spots that we graduated and we got other guys who show a lot of promise that we can rotate in and we'll figure out our best five."
This time of year is beneficial for younger players to make an impression on the coaching staff.
"As a coach, it's tough putting a 15-year-old out there against a 18-year-old," Gschwender said. "When they come out here, they are looking to get out on the field. We start them off and see what they can do on special teams and work their way in. Just playing on Friday night is a whole lot different than playing on one of those weeknights."
