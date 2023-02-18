AUGUSTA, Ill. -- Southeastern was without the services of All-State senior Danny Stephens for the opening round of the Class 1A Camp Point Regional on Saturday, but found a way.
The Suns came away with a 47-31 win over West Prairie to advance to the regional semifinals.
Southeastern raced out to a 15-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 27-10 lead at halftime.
Suns sophomore Griffin Tippey scored a team-high 10 points, while Austin Stoneking racked up eight points.
Josh Kaltenbach and Aiden Akers each scored seven points for Southeastern.
Southeastern (24-8) will compete in the Class 1A regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
