AUGUSTA, Ill. -- Southeastern was without the services of All-State senior Danny Stephens for the opening round of the Class 1A Camp Point Regional on Saturday, but found a way.
The Suns came away with a 47-31 win over West Prairie to advance to the regional semifinals.
Southeastern raced out to a 15-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 27-10 lead at halftime.
Suns sophomore Griffin Tippey scored a team-high 10 points, while Austin Stoneking racked up eight points.
Josh Kaltenbach and Aiden Akers each scored seven points for Southeastern.
Southeastern (24-8) will compete in the Class 1A regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Panthers hold on to eliminate Clark County
Monroe City had a tight matchup against Clark County on Monday, defeating their Clarence Cannon Conference foes 48-46 in the Class 3 District 6 boys basketball tournament in Monroe City.
The Panthers offense was led by senior Jaylyn Countryman with 15 points. Reece Buhlig added nine points.
Monroe City (8-19) will face Palmyra (19-7) in the district semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Marion County falls short in district opener
The Marion County boys basketball team fell to Novinger 60-55 in the opening round of the Class 1 District 11 tournament on Monday.
Wyatt Goldinger led the Mustangs in scoring with 25 points.
Marion County finishes it season with a 9-16 record and will graduate Root Cheney.
Hawks fall to Truman State in home finale
Quincy University women's basketball faced off with Truman State on Saturday, resulting in 67-51 loss to the Bulldogs.
Beth Matas Martin led in scores with 17 points, followed by Sarah Nelson with eight points.
The Hawks had 14 points off turnovers, 16 points in the paint and nine fast break points.
QU will play Southwest Baptist University next at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday on the road.
McFerrin scores 23 points in John Wood loss
John Wood Community College women’s basketball played against Parkland College Saturday falling short 58-44.
Madison McFerrin paved the way for the Trail Blazers offense, scoring 23 points.
JWCC is 8-16 overall and 2-5 in conference.
The Trail Blazers will host Lincoln Land Community College for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday.
Blazers fall just short
John Wood Community College Men’s basketball had a close matchup against Parkland falling short by three points, 65-62.
Jensen Whiteman led the team in scoring with 15 points.
The Trail Blazers overall record is 14-13 overall and 2-5 in conference.
JWCC will host Lincoln Land Community College for a 7:30 tipoff on Wednesday.
Culver-Stockton closes out regular season with third straight win
Culver-Stockton Women’s basketball finished their regular season in celebratory fashion, defeating Benedictine 64-51 in the Heart of America Conference game on Saturday.
McKenzie Lathrom and Kiana Ortiz led the way in scoring for the Wildcats, with both players racking up 14 points.
The Wildcats achieved a 18-10 record overall and went 13-9 in the Heart.
Culver-Stockton will play against Grand View at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Heart of American Athletic Conference quarterfinals in Des Moines.
