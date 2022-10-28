The Southeastern Suns and Mendon Unity Mustangs captured Class 1A regional volleyball titles Thursday night.
The Suns, second in the state last year, defeated Monmouth United 25-16, 25-6 in Biggsville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Southeastern Suns and Mendon Unity Mustangs captured Class 1A regional volleyball titles Thursday night.
The Suns, second in the state last year, defeated Monmouth United 25-16, 25-6 in Biggsville.
Top-seeded Southeastern (32-5) advances to face No. 2 Kewanee Wethersfield in the sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday in Brimfield.
Abbey McMillen had 14 kills, 11 digs and two aces to lead the Suns on Thursday.
Amanda Stephens contributed 10 kills and nine assists for Southeastern.
Abigail Shaffer dished out 15 assists and had a pair of aces. Savannah Ramsey added 12 digs for the winners.
Unity swept Brown County 25-10, 25-21 on Thursday.
The top-seeded Mustangs (32-4-1) advance to face Raymond Lincolnwood in the sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday in White Hall.
Kyra Carothers led Unity with 14 kills and eight service points Thursday.
Ashlynn Arnsman collected eight kills, six service points and two blocks for the Mustangs.
Hayden Frankel had 12 assists while Caroline Knox had 10 assists and nine digs.
Kylee Barry contributed 13 digs and six service points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.