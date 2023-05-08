AUGUSTA, Ill. – As the regular season winds down the Augusta Southeastern Suns hosted Liberty Eagles baseball in a conference battle as the Suns looked to string back to back wins together.
While the Eagles looked to put an end to their seven-game losing streak Monday night.
Augusta Southeastern was able to win a tough eight inning battle with Liberty as they would win 10-9 in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Momentum was seized early on by the Suns after keeping Liberty from getting much going at the plate, the Suns put up four early runs to lead 4-0 after the first. Liberty would pick it up defensively though as they were able to not let a tough first inning roll into the next two innings.
Liberty would almost match Augusta Southeastern’s run output in the first inning, scoring three runs and keeping the Suns off the board in the bottom of the second to cut the lead down to 4-3.
The Eagles would get great play from the mound and overall defensively once again in the third inning, winning the inning 1-0 to tie the game up 4-4.
The Suns would return to the form they started the game out with in the first inning as their hitting would pick back up resulting in three more runs to the Eagles one run in the fourth inning.
The next two innings would be a competitive stale mate as neither team could get much going in what would result in scoreless fifth and sixth innings as the Suns would lead the Eagles 7-5 heading into the seventh and eighth innings.
Liberty would make one final strong push to try and snap their losing streak as they would have their best scoring inning of the game putting up four runs in the top of the seventh to take their first lead of the night 9-7.
Augusta Southeastern would knot the game back up though with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The eighth inning would see the Suns put one last run on the board to defeat the Eagles after junior Mason Fry would get a walk off single in the bottom of the eighth.
Fry would finish the night going 3-5 with two RBIs and one run.
Junior Owen Rigg went 2-3 with one RBI, one run and one walk.
Sophomore Griffin Tippey went 2-4 with two RBI, two runs, one walk and one home run.
Senior Danny Stephens went 4-5 with one home run, three RBIs and three runs.
Senior Cade Rigg went 2-5 with one RBI and two runs.
Sophomore Carson Kerr went 1-2 with one RBI and one walk.
Tippey pitched for 3.2 innings, allowing two hits, five runs, four earned runs, eight walks and five strikeouts.
Sophomore Aundre Roberts pitched for 4.1 innings, allowing six hits, four runs, four earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts.
Augusta Southeastern (7-11) will have a non-conference game at Monmouth United (15-9) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. going for three wins in row here late in the regular season.
On the other side Liberty battled hard but the struggles continued on Monday.
Devon Funk went 1-2 with a stolen base, three runs and three walks.
Landon Deege went 1-3 with three RBIs and two walks.
Levi Hoener went 3-4 with three RBIs and one walk.
Wil Maas went 1-3 with one run and one walk.
Jackson Sims went 1-3 with a double, two runs and two walks.
Dylan Hocking had one run and one walk.
Jarred Owens went 1-3 with one run and one RBI.
Deege pitched for 5.2 innings, allowing 10 hits, seven runs, six earned runs, three walks and had six strikeouts.
Sims pitched 1.2 innings, allowing three hits, two runs, two earned runs and one strike out.
Liberty (5-13) will be back at home looking to snap their losing streak hosting Pittsfield (21-4) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
