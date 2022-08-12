AUGUSTA -- In his long tenure with the Southeastern High volleyball team, Tim Kerr has coached many talented teams.
Kerr has guided seven 30-win teams and has led the Lady Suns to two state tournament appearances, including a runner-up finish in 2021.
Now as he enters his 26th season, Kerr and Southeastern will look to duplicate the success of last year’s team.
The team returned to the court for its first practice of the season on Monday.
“It’s good to get back officially on the court and get the rust off, hopefully as quick as possible and get going and see if we can build on the season we had last year,” Kerr said.
The Lady Suns return four of their six starters: senior captains Summer Ramsey and Abbey McMillen, junior Abigail Shafer and sophomore Amanda Stephens.
Southeastern returns 67.8% of its offensive production from last season, including Stephens’ team-high 371 kills.
“We obviously have a lot of high expectations, having a lot of the core kids back from last year,” Kerr said. “It’s kind of unspoken that we’re expected to be successful again this year and look to get as close as we did last year.”
Should the Lady Suns make another state final appearance, they will have to do so without graduating seniors Taylor Wagner and Ani Kerr. Wagner led last year’s team in digs with 252 and will play volleyball at Western Illinois University as a walk-on.
Ani Kerr, daughter of Tim Kerr, was the team’s prime setter. She accounted for 91.3% of Southeastern’s assists last season.
With this year’s high expectations, Ramsey says the hardest part of the upcoming season will be focusing on being their own team instead of last year’s team.
“We lost two seniors that were pretty good and it’s going to take a lot to fill those holes but once we do, I think we’ll be very good,” Ramsey said.
Although it’s a new season and a new team, the Lady Suns aren’t unfamiliar with each other. Many returning members of the team got together over the summer and played volleyball, which has already built chemistry between the teammates, according to Ramsey.
And when it comes to talent, the Lady Suns will welcome back a first team all-state honoree in Stephens.
“When people in the area think of Southeastern volleyball, they think about Amanda and rightfully so. She’s really, really, really good,” Tim Kerr said. “We’re going to count on her to not only produce but also step up her game in terms of being a leader.”
Along with making a return to the state finals, the 6-foot Stephens also hopes to earn first team all-state honors once again.
“I’m going to work my butt off to get that all-state,” Stephens said. “I’m going to get it. I’m going to work hard to get it.”
Stephens and the Lady Suns’ quest to return to last year’s glory will start Aug. 29 against West Central in the Lady Suns Classic in Augusta. And according to Coach Kerr, his team won’t be a push-over.
“We feel like at the end of year, we’re going to be a tough out and it’s going to take a good team to beat us and hopefully we can repeat,” Kerr said.
“We’re just looking forward to taking it one game at a time, and not putting too much pressure on ourselves to see what happens at the end. And have fun along the way and not take ourselves too seriously and have a good season.”
