The Southeastern Lady Suns entered this volleyball season with sky-high expectations.
And with good reason.
Southeastern returned four of six starters from the team that finished second in the state in Class 1A last November.
The top-seeded Lady Suns begin their quest to return to state when they open postseason play this week.
Southeastern will face No. 7 West Prairie or No. 10 West Central in the regional semifinals Wednesday night in Biggsville.
“We are playing some of our best volleyball,” veteran Lady Suns coach Tim Kerr said. “We feel like we are peaking at the right time.”
Southeastern is 30-5 and has won its last 14 matches.
“We’ve had a target on our back all season because of what we did last year,” Kerr said. “Teams are looking to knock us off and that will continue in the postseason.
“We need to focus on each match and not look ahead. We have a lot of players who have been there before and have played in a state championship match. They have been in their share of big matches.”
The Lady Suns, ranked sixth in Class 1A, have not backed away from playing top teams this season.
They suffered two setbacks to 1A state-ranked Mendon Unity, and they lost once apiece to 2A powers Quincy Notre Dame and Macomb.
“We’ve played a really tough schedule,” Kerr said. “We’ve really been on the upswing in the last half of the season. We’ve beaten some good teams.”
The Lady Suns finished their regular season by sweeping Illini West last Tuesday.
Sophomore standout Amanda Stephens led Southeastern with 17 kills in that victory. Teammate Abbey McMillen contributed eight kills and Summer Ramsey added six kills.
The powerful 6-foot Stephens was a force at the state tournament last year and has continued to play at a high level this fall.
“Amanda is really, really good,” Kerr said. “She’s incredibly talented, and she's athletic and smart. She knows how to play the game.
“She’s a dominant hitter, and she’s also done some setting for us. There has been no sophomore slump for Amanda Stephens – she’s played great.”
Setter Abigail Shaffer dished out 23 assists for the Lady Suns and Stephens nine in the win over Illini West.
Kenzie Griswold collected 12 digs and Ramsey had 10.
Shaffer overcame an early season injury and has excelled while taking over as the team’s setter this year.
“Abigail has really stepped up for us,” Kerr said. “She’s done a great job setting up our hitters, and we’re clicking at the right time.”
That’s a good sign for a veteran Southeastern team with its sights set on another trip to Redbird Arena for the state tournament.
“We came into this season with high expectations, and we’ve done fairly well,” Kerr said. “This team is ready to go. Hopefully, we can make another deep run in the postseason.”
