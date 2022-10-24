Danny Stephens is a basketball player whose multi-faceted game is always evolving.
He hopes that progression continues at the next level.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 5:39 pm
Stephens, a senior standout from Southeastern High School, has committed to play for the University of Missouri.
The versatile 6-foot-7 forward, who can play a number of different positions, said Monday he will join the Tigers as a preferred walk-on.
"It's an opportunity to play at the highest level in college," he said. "It's been a dream of mine, and I'm looking forward to that."
Stephens had earlier received NCAA Division I scholarship offers from Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois, South Dakota and Southeast Missouri State.
But the opportunity to play against elite competition in the Southeastern Conference was too good to pass up.
"The Missouri coaches reached out to me, and I visited there a couple weeks ago," he said. "It felt like it was the best place for me. The coaches, I liked their honesty and transparency. And I liked the players. I feel like I have a chance to be successful there."
Stephens will have an opportunity to earn a scholarship at Missouri, which has a new coaching staff led by head coach Dennis Gates.
"They run a fast-paced style," Stephens said. "They use a lot of motion, and they want to push the ball down the floor."
As a prep junior, Stephens averaged 28.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game for the Suns.
He shot 63 percent from the field and made 94 percent of his free throws.
Stephens missed 16 games during his junior season at Southeastern with a broken left hand, but he still managed to earn Class 1A all-state honors.
He led Southeastern on a strong postseason run last season. The Suns captured their first sectional title in 30 years.
They reached the final eight in Class 1A before they fell to eventual state runner-up Liberty in the Super-Sectional.
Stephens said he made his college decision this past weekend.
"It's a relief to have it over with," he said. "There is a lot less pressure on my shoulders now that I've made my decision. I can just focus on going out and playing my senior year."
