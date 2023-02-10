There's no shortage of story lines for the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Arizona.
It is the first time a pair of brothers have matched up in the Super Bowl, with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce both vying for their second Super Bowl championship.
Super Bowl LVII features a matchup of recent champions, with both teams raising the Lombardi Trophy within the past five years.
It is the first time two Black quarterbacks have faced off in the Super Bowl, as two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles battle for the ultimate prize.
Mahomes could become the first Black quarterback to win a second Super Bowl, while Hurts could join Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Doug Williams as the only Black quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is matched up against his former team, who he coached from 1999 to 2012. Reid is the Eagles all-time wins leader, took Philly to nine playoff appearances and guided them to the Super Bowl during the 2004 season.
Reid has since guided the Chiefs to nine playoff appearances, three Super Bowls and the 2019 Super Bowl championship during his 10 seasons in Kansas City.
On the other sideline is Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who is 23 years younger than Reid and in his second season as Philadelphia's head coach.
Ironically, Sirianni and Reid's paths once crossed when Reid decided not to retain Sirianni on Kansas City's coaching staff after taking over in 2013.
Sirianni has helped rebuild a team that won the Super Bowl in 2017, taking over as head coach when the Eagles were in a crossroads after coming off a 4-11-1 season in 2020.
That's when the Eagles decided to part ways with Carson Wentz and went with Hurts as its starting quarterback.
This year's Eagles team only retains seven players from the 2017 Super Bowl championship, which occurred under former head coach and current Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.
Five of those players play in the trenches -- offensive lineman Kelce, Lane Johnson and Isaac Seumalo and defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham.
In fact, Reid coached and drafted Cox, Graham and Kelce.
Although the Chiefs still employ main cogs from the 2019 Super Bowl championship such as Mahomes, Kelce, defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Chris Jones -- Kansas City only retains 13 players from that team.
The Chiefs had to replace several key contributors last offseason, including wideout Tyreek Hill, safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Charvarius Ward with a strong rookie class and a few free agent signings.
Kansas City has found a way to keep its strong passing game going, with Mahomes having one of his strongest seasons, leading the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes.
The only concern for Mahomes is an ankle injury he suffered during the Divisional Game against the Jaguars, which he will have had two weeks to rest leading to the Super Bowl.
Hurts had a late season injury of his own to his throwing shoulder during the Eagles' Week 15 win over the Bears. Hurts missed two weeks before returning in Week 18, with the Eagles going a combined 16-1 during his regular season and postseason starts.
Philadelphia's strong rushing game led by Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell have provided all the offense the Eagles have needed during the postseason.
Rather if you want to refer to it as the Reid Bowl or the Kelce Bowl, here are the picks from the Herald-Whig staff and some special guests.
Brooke Beeler, Herald-Whig Sports Writer
Growing up my Dad always told me, “K.I.S.S — Keep It Simple Stupid.”
To keep this prediction simple, the most effective way to analyze Super Bowl LVII is through a consideration of quarterbacks, coaches, and experience.
We’ve got Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes. Both are outstanding players who finished 1-2 in the MVP voting, but it is evident who is the most valuable player in this matchup. Mahomes has two Super Bowls under his belt, in comparison to Hurts who has no experience in a game with this kind of pressure.
Hurts also seems to be a rhythmic player, so if the game does not start great it won’t end great. Despite Mahomes ankle injury, I believe the pressure and inexperience will prove to be detrimental for Hurts in comparison to Mahomes.
The Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds an undeniable legacy, ranking fifth all time in regular season coaching wins with 247. On top of that, he ranks second to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with 21 playoff wins.
Whereas Eagles head coach Nick Siranni is just in his second season as an NFL head coach. Once again, Chiefs hold greater experience.
Due to the Kansas City Chiefs having greater excellence and experience in the quarterback and coaching position, I believe they will win 24-17.
Victoria Bordenga, WGEM Sports Reporter
The game is going to be a dogfight and I think it will come down to whichever team makes the least amount of mistakes.
Philadelphia has an insane defense, especially its run defense, so Patrick Mahomes will have to throw the ball fairly quick. Mahomes is still an incredible quarterback, so the Eagles defense will have a challenge on their hands.
Both teams have explosive offenses with great wide receivers and running backs. Once the Eagles get a run game going, setting up screens and making those deep ball connections, it will be hard for the Chiefs defense to stop that. Especially with how good the Philly offensive line is.
Regardless, I think this will be a close game against two of the best teams in the NFL and I hope my Eagles can get it done in the end.
My pick is the Eagles to get a 31-27 win over the Chiefs. Jalen Hurts will win the Super Bowl MVP.
Aaron Delp, Herald-Whig Account Executive
After Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury against Jacksonville, I was not certain the Kansas City Chiefs would even beat the Cincinnati Bengals.
I've been a lifelong Chiefs fan through the ups of recent years and the downs in the past, so obviously I was the glass half-full type of person during the AFC Championship Game.
As for this weekend, I do not want to be the glass half-empty fan and I want the cup full.
I predict the Chiefs will pull out a 31-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a fun new pick for MVP, Travis Kelce.
Dorian Ducre, Courier-Post Sports Writer
My pick is a Chiefs 30-28 win over the Eagles with Patrick Mahomes coming away with the Super Bowl MVP.
I think with two weeks for Mahomes to rest his injured ankle and having an experienced coach like Andy Reid makes Kansas City the favorites. Reid will likely look back to Super Bowl LV when Tampa Bay pressured Mahomes relentlessly and learn from that.
Kansas City will emphasize Isaih Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and the running game to slow down the Eagles pass rush.
Philadelphia has a complete team and its defense will come out hot. The Chiefs don't have the greatest defensive unit, but I think they will settle down as the game goes on.
Jim Hart, Regional Publisher
I think the Eagles will pull away for a 27-21 win over the Chiefs with Jalen Hurts winning the MVP.
Both teams have really good defenses, so I expect it to be a close game.
The main thing is that I hope it is a close game and not a blowout.
Matt Hopf, Herald-Whig Executive Editor
My pick is for the Chiefs to defeat the Eagles 27-24 and for Patrick Mahomes to win the Super Bowl MVP.
Mahomes just has all of the luck late in games.
Brendan Reidy, WGEM Weekend Sports Anchor
I'm going with the Chiefs defeating the Eagles 31-27 and Patrick Mahomes winning his second Super Bowl MVP.
The Chiefs get the victory for me in this one. The Eagles had a cake walk to the Super Bowl playing a banged up 49ers team, and I believe KC has more to play for on Sunday.
Mahomes will ball out and silence his critics and Western Illinois University alum Khalen Saunders will capture his second Super Bowl ring.
Zach Richardson, KHQA Sports Reporter
Super Bowl LVII will be quite interesting. It features two young talented quarterbacks, two brothers and Andy Reid coaching against his former team.
As far as the actual football itself, this is an interesting matchup. The Eagles offense is coming off of an impressive performance in the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles offensive line is going to be in for a battle with the Chiefs defensive line.
Kansas City is Kansas City. Not much to say. We know who they are. Their defense stepped up in the AFC title game when the game was on the line.
Offensively, we know how dangerous KC can be and Philly played against a fourth-string quarterback, but how do they fare against an offensive juggernaut such as the Chiefs? Also does Patrick Mahomes ankle play a factor in his game?
Regardless, I believe KC has too many weapons and has the Super Bowl experience to get the job done in an entertaining game. Kansas City will defeat Philadelphia 24-20.
Ryan Spory, Herald-Whig Sports Contributor
I expect a good game between the Eagles and the Chiefs. Even though I want the Chiefs to win, I think the Eagles are going to pull out a 27-24 win in the end.
I think the Eagles will get off to a slow start because of Jalen Hurts. I think he'll be nervous and possibly miss some easy throws, but the veteran leadership of the Eagles will calm him down and keep him focused throughout the game.
I think the Chiefs will be up by four points at halftime.
Kansas City has a lot of injuries right now, especially at wide receiver. Even the receivers who do play might not be 100% for the game, which I think will be the Chiefs downfall.
I think the MVP of the Super Bowl is going to be A.J. Brown. Brown has been a favorite target of Hurts since the start of the season and I don't see that changing in the Super Bowl.
Mike Thomas, Herald-Whig and Courier-Post Sports Editor
My main hope for the game is that it stays close and there are no controversial decisions made by the referees that affect the outcome of the game.
I may sound like a disappointed 49ers fan, which I am, but I am going to appreciate Super Bowl LVII for what it is -- a game between two teams with the top records in their conference.
The biggest key is the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. If his ankle is not an issue, we all know what Mahomes is capable of.
The Eagles defense presents a challenge to Mahomes even if he is fully healthy, with their ferocious pass rush. Fletcher Cox and company had 70 sacks during the regular season and another eight during the playoffs.
Philadelphia's recipe for success in the postseason has been its defense and running game. Jalen Hurts has limited mistakes and has not needed to have big passing days to get the Eagles to the Super Bowl.
I think both teams are capable of winning the Super Bowl and it should be a close game.
The NFL is a quarterback driven league and I think whichever quarterback performs better will be raising the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.
Mahomes is the best quarterback in football today and has the experience advantage over Hurts. I look for the Chiefs to prevail for a 34-27 win and for Mahomes to be the MVP.
