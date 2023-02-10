APTOPIX Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speak to the media during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

 AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

There's no shortage of story lines for the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Arizona.

It is the first time a pair of brothers have matched up in the Super Bowl, with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce both vying for their second Super Bowl championship.

