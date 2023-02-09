MENDON, Ill. — It is a novelty to see a display of determination, vengeance, and skill all wrapped into one single game.
Despite losing to Central Southeastern by five points in the Panther Classic, Unity was determined to right their wrongs and come out victorious. Motivated by revenge, the Mustangs defeated the Panthers 48-47.
“Tonight was senior night,” said Unity head coach Brad Begeman. “This game meant more than a little piece of wood (The Panther Classic Trophy) that you just throw in the closet. This was our senior night. That plaque meant nothing. We wanted to come out here tonight and get some revenge.”
Unity’s motto during the match up was simple -- keep believing.
“During half time I asked the girls if anyone did not think we could make a comeback,” said Begeman. “Everybody said no. I told them we just had to believe.”
Right from the tip-off Unity came out with eagerness, getting the first possession and draining a three-pointer by Sophia Shaffer.
CSE was unable to establish an offensive set without Unity making a steal — this happened three times in a row before the Panthers were finally able to set up their offense, getting the ball into Lauren Miller’s hands for a three-pointer.
Even with the Mustangs’ enthusiasm the lead was quickly lost. The first quarter ended with the Panthers up 20-11. Moving into the second quarter, both teams established defensive dominance keeping the score down to a CSE 29-18 advantage at halftime.
“I’m so thankful that we all played together as a team,” said Unity senior Kylee Barry. “We stayed confident and didn't get into our heads. If we do get in our heads it’s not a good game for us, but we were able to compose ourselves after the first half.”
Unity achieved 76 deflections and 21 steals with just 11 turnovers during the matchup.
“It feels great to get a win on senior night,” said Unity senior Ashlynn Arnsman. “Being able to beat them again later on in the season after losing to them at Central is just a great comeback. (This win) will really help propel us in the postseason.”
Both teams ended up in foul trouble and surpassed 10 fouls in the second half, which resulted in double-bonus free throws.
Unity received 33 free throw opportunities making 18 of them and CSE received nine opportunities making six of them.
“We do this drill in practice all the time called 80/80,” said Arnsman. “We get pressure put on us while shooting free throws. Doing that at practice really helped. I got in the zone like I was at practice to easily hit those free throws.”
Arnsman made six out of seven free throws for the Mustangs.
Consequently, Kyra Carothers and Kylee Barry fouled out back -o-back with 54 seconds left on the clock. Both players received standing ovations from the audience.
With seconds on the scoreboard, the ball was in CSE’s possession. A 3-pointer was thrown to the basket with the hope to regain the lead, but does not go down. Unity rebounded the ball knowing that the game, and their revenge, has been secured.
Both teams only had three losses under their belt going into the matchup. Unity is now 29-3, while CSE is now at 27-4
