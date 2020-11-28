AUGUSTA, Ill.
As former Southeastern baseball coach Dave Swisegood closed in on becoming Illinois’ winningest skipper more than a decade ago, he continually said the victories didn’t matter and he wasn’t keeping count.
Cyle Rigg came to believe him.
“When I first started coaching with him when I came to Southeastern back in 2005, I quickly found out he wasn’t about the wins,” said Rigg, who served as Swisegood’s assistant before replacing him as the Suns’ head coach in 2016. “The conversations we would have – it didn’t matter what kind of team we had – he was just as passionate about the teams that weren’t successful as he was the teams that were.
“He stayed humble the whole time, brushing off questions about being the all-time winningest coach. He used to always say, ‘I’ll tell you that has to do with a lot of those white whiskers on my chin.’ He didn’t worry about taking credit for it. He just coached.”
Swisegood’s humbleness, humor and heart made him quintessentially him.
He was a character, a coach, a colleague and a friend.
The man who spent more than half a century coaching in Hancock County and won a state-record 950 baseball games passed away Saturday morning at his home. Swisegood was 90 years old.
“He was an original and there will never be another Swise again,” said Brad Gooding, a Southeastern graduate who played for Swisegood in the early 1990s and now is the principal at Rushville-Industry. “He’s somebody I had as a teacher, coach and a colleague and I think of him in these terms.
“He could draw something up on chalkboard to beat a press. He could sit and talk with you about turning a double play or a hitting stance. He could also diagram a sentence. But also, he was one of those guys who would sit down and talk about life with you, whatever it might be. He was truly an original.”
Swisegood began coaching at Plymouth High School in 1955, moved to Southeastern in 1980 and didn’t retire until 2015 — a 60-year career in which he threw batting practice for as long as he could, hit fungoes into his 70s and coached or coached against multiple generations of many families.
His final record of 950-600 makes him the only coach in Illinois history with more than 900 career victories. New Trier’s Mike Napoleon is second on the list with 896 victories.
Swisegood’s teams won 10 regional championships — two at Plymouth and eight at Southeastern – and he had 10 20-win seasons at Southeastern with three 30-win seasons. The baseball field at Southeastern was renamed Swise Field in his honor in 2008.
That’s only part of Swisegood’s legacy.
He taught English and driver’s education. He was an assistant basketball coach and a track coach. He liked to garden and listen to sports talk radio. He was a father and a grandfather. He told stories with the wit and wisdom only Swisegood possessed.
Several unique sayings were attributed to him, many of which ended up on the back of a t-shirt Southeastern fans wore to celebrate his historic career.
“We could hold batting practice on the bus and never break a window” was one of Swisegood’s favorites.
He always finished those moments with an ornery smile.
“Probably the king of one-liners,” Gooding said.
And a man who made believers out of every kid he coached.
“The relationships he built with his players was a huge aspect of who he was,” Rigg said. “He knew how to make a guy think he was better than he was. He believed in those kids and what they could do. If he believed in them, they were going to believe in themselves. That was a pretty powerful thing he could do as a person.”
It wasn’t just his players who felt his warmth and his charm. Anyone he met felt like a friend.
“A lot of people knew Dave Swisegood whether they had him as a teacher or a coach, they coached against him or they played against him when he was playing ball,” Gooding said. “You talk about a guy who was known in many parts, which is why this is a sad day indeed.
“He was a true original that will never be replicated again.”