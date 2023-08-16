Degrave.jpg

Monroe City senior Waylon DeGrave catches a pass during summer practice at Lankford Field in Monroe City.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The return to health of senior Waylon DeGrave has been great news for Monroe City, who is a key player in the Panthers hopes of making another postseason run.

DeGrave injured his knee in a win over in Class 1 state quarterfinal win over Lincoln last season and is nearing 100% as the season approaches.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.