MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The return to health of senior Waylon DeGrave has been great news for Monroe City, who is a key player in the Panthers hopes of making another postseason run.
DeGrave injured his knee in a win over in Class 1 state quarterfinal win over Lincoln last season and is nearing 100% as the season approaches.
"I'm just going out there and working every day," DeGrave said. "If we can make it back to where we were at, that would be nice."
Monroe City's playoff journey ended a week after DeGrave's injury, with the Panthers falling to Adrian in the Class 1 state semifinal game.
Since then, DeGrave has committed to play football for Lindenwood University.
"There's a lot of factors into (signing with Lindenwood), but ultimately they had a lot of faith in me," DeGrave said. "A lot of the other schools shied away from me after I had knee surgery and they showed their loyalty by still being interested in me. So that was a deciding factor."
While Division I football is in DeGrave's future, he is focused on being the best player and teammate he can be during his senior season.
DeGrave is stepping into a leadership role with the graduation of fullback/linebacker Ceaton Pennewell, an All-Stater and two-time Clarence Cannon Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
"One of the roles I'm trying to be more active in is being a leader because you know, filling (Pennewell's) shoes is a big task," DeGrave said. "So that's what I'm trying to focus on."
DeGrave fills so many roles with the Panthers on offense, defense and special teams.
Panthers head coach David Kirby said DeGrave understands the game of football well and puts himself in good positions to help the team.
"You can put him in a lot of different spots like running back and wide receiver," Kirby said. "We got some packages where he'll play quarterback, so he provides that Swiss Army knife type of athlete. Also, on defense he's played linebacker and he's been a defensive back. He's joked several times that he's always wanted to play defensive end."
DeGrave will likely see a lot of time at linebacker, but can be used where needed. Toby Sapp will also be in the mix at linebacker.
The defensive line will be headlined by seniors Gabe Creel and Joshua Walkup with youth being mixed in.
"(Our defense) will be young, but they fly around and will do pretty good," DeGrave said.
The secondary is anchored by senior Tuckur Bottoms and sophomore Quincy Mayfield at cornerback.
"Tuckur Bottoms is probably one of the most underrated kids in his position in the state," Kirby said. "He's a pretty phenomenal defensive back. You got kids who saw a lot of playing time last year and they were younger, but got a lot of opportunities. Kids like Quincy Mayfield. So we got kids who have played i big games and understand what our expectations are as a program."
Kirby and the coaching staff have been focused on using proper technique during summer practices.
"We are trying to be fundamentally sound," Kirby said. "Trying to be better blockers up front, better tacklers on defense and just execute at a really high pace. We are kind of undersized, but we do have good team speed. We do want to play fast, but play fundamentally sound."
Monroe City graduated Reece Buhlig and have had a three-way quarterback competition between freshman Wyatt DeGrave, sophomore James Shoemate and junior Trey Smyser, who was Palmyra's starting quarterback last season.
The Panthers have not named a starting quarterback for Week 1.
"They are all getting a lot of quality reps," Kirby said. "It's one of those deals where somebody is going to go out there and compete. The best part of practice is going out there and seeing kids compete and understanding what we want that position to do. All three of those kids are great leaders and they are doing a great job."
Mayfield will join DeGrave in the backfield after showing glimpses of his potential during his freshman year.
"(Mayfield) does provide a little different speed," Kirby said. "He's got agility and he understands how to set blocks up. He's going to do a great job. He follows his offensive line. When you look at him, he's not the biggest guy but he packs a punch."
While Monroe City is excited to see Mayfield's natural ability out of the backfield, it will be looking for a fullback to replace Pennewell.
Sophomore Jayden Holland has been getting a look at fullback during training camp.
"We may not have a kid like Ceaton who can just bruise through people, but we are going to play to a lot of kids abilities," Kirby said. "Jayden Holland has had a great summer. He understands the position, he's run really well behind his pads right now and is only a sophomore. So he's continued to mature and has shown a lot of promise at the position.
Kirby's Wing-T offense provides opportunities for multiple backs, which will help to provide a change of pace from DeGrave.
"(Our running backs) are kind of inexperienced, but they work hard every day and will be ready to go," DeGrave said.
Monroe City has traditionally used play-action passes as a staple of their offense.
"The three quarterbacks who we have are good runners, too," Kirby said. "With our running back crew, they provide a lot of dynamic opportunities. If they are keying on the run and we can get out and slip some things into the passing game."
The offensive line will be anchored by Creel and Walkup, returning starters, with Monroe City also utilizing tight end Aidan Oswald in its blocking schemes.
"Those three are going to do some good things," Kirby said. "They provide a lot of senior leadership. There is a lot of athleticism with those three as well. That's the one thing about our offensive line -- they are very athletic."
Aidan Hunter, Kaiden Minter, Blake Pfanner, Lane Willard and Sapp are in the mix for playing time on the offensive line.
With Kirby entering his 11th season as head coach, he is used to the constant change at the high school level.
"We understand over the years, we've had some really good kids come through the program," Kirby said. "The thing I often remind those guys is that those good seniors were freshmen, too. So, they had to grow through the program."
One constant is the identity of Monroe City football -- the commitment to running the football, playing stout defense and limiting mistakes -- despite the year-to-year turnover.
Another constant is the approach the Panthers take week to week.
"That's what Coach (Kirby) preaches to us," DeGrave said. "Take one game at a time and just play our game and that's what we will do. It will take care of itself if we do."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25 -- at Mark Twain
Sept. 1 -- Montgomery County
Sept. 8 -- Highland
Sept. 15 -- at South Shelby
Sept. 22 -- Centralia
Sept. 29 -- at Palmyra
Oct. 6 -- Brookfield
Oct. 13 -- at Macon
Oct. 20 -- at Clark County
