QUINCY -- It's been an up and down season so far for Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer and Thursday night's home match with the John Burroughs Bombers was no different.

After taking a one goal lead at halftime, QND wasn't able to keep up that momentum into the second half as the Bombers would comeback and get the win 4-2 at Advance Therapy Field.

