QUINCY -- It's been an up and down season so far for Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer and Thursday night's home match with the John Burroughs Bombers was no different.
After taking a one goal lead at halftime, QND wasn't able to keep up that momentum into the second half as the Bombers would comeback and get the win 4-2 at Advance Therapy Field.
Senior goal keeper Max Frericks spoke on the difference between both halves for the team in which they were outscored 3-0 in the second half after leading 2-1 in the first.
“First half I thought we played really good, our midfield was attacking and moving the ball really well," said Frericks. "Leo has scored the past twelve goals so it was nice to get someone else in the mix, so that was positive but we came out slow in the second half and the game pretty much got away from us from there.”
The Bombers did come out strong early on leading 1-0 with around 28 minutes remaining, after that the Raiders got going offensively. Senior forward Leo Cann, QND's leading scorer, got the team on the board late in the first half with close to seven minutes left.
Around five minutes left sophomore forward Nolan Heck followed Cann's lead and scored QND's second goal to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead.
QND head coach Greg Reis was pleased with how the team came out the gates against a Bombers squad that's only loss one game all year.
“I thought the first half we played well moving the ball down field," said Reis. "On that first goal they had it was unfortunate I thought the guy was offsides when he tapped it in and my goalie wasn’t on the line but we played well, moved the ball well created some good opportunities in that first half."
Burroughs would get back to how they've looked in their last two wins and for the majority of the season as QND would fall off in the second half. It didn't take much time for the Bombers to tie the game back up scoring the first goal of the second half at the 37:33 mark.
About ten minutes later the Raiders would see their lead disappear for good as Burroughs would take a 3-2 at the 26:36 mark.
Reis talked about Cann and Heck's two goals early on and also why things went south in the second half leading up to their sixth loss of the season.
“We had two nice goals from Nolan Heck and Cann and played pretty solid defensively, but the second half we just got to do a better job," said Reis. "I told my guys I was disappointed in our midfield play, we didn’t win enough balls in the midfield and it created too many pressure points for our backs.”
The Bombers would find the net again for a fourth and final time with under 15 minutes left of game time as QND just couldn't stop the bleeding defensively and offensively couldn't get back to how they started out the night.
The Raiders dropped to 2-2 a home and as of late have been struggling. Since their 4-2 win over their cross town rival, they're just 1-3-1 in their last five games. They'll have some time before their next game though to right the ship.
QND (5-6-1) will be back at home on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. facing the Rochester Rockets (8-3) who are first at the moment in the Central State Eight conference.
Reis spoke on the Rockets' team as well as the team benefitting from this break given the amount of games they've played as of late resulting in some fatigue.
“Rochester is typically a very strong team they play hard and aggressive something that we will have to step up and match," said Reis. "We’ve played six games in seven days and that’s a lot of minutes for our guys because we’re not super deep so it’ll be good having this break in between until we play on Thursday hopefully we can get a few things corrected and we will be ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.