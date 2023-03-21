QUINCY -- Expectations are sky-high with Quincy Notre Dame featuring a roster including eight players committed to play collegiate baseball.

The Raiders are coming off a program-high 32 wins last season that included a 23-game winning streak before falling to Maroa-Forsyth in the Class 2A sectional final.

