QUINCY -- Expectations are sky-high with Quincy Notre Dame featuring a roster including eight players committed to play collegiate baseball.
The Raiders are coming off a program-high 32 wins last season that included a 23-game winning streak before falling to Maroa-Forsyth in the Class 2A sectional final.
While the Raiders bring a wealth of talent and experience, first-year head coach Rich Polak is taking nothing for granted.
"There's some pretty high expectations, but I think our guys are mature enough to understand there's some work to be done," Polak said. "You just can't go out there and think things are going to happen. You have to make things happen."
Polak takes over for Ryan Oden, who stepped down after compiling a 125-31 record from 2017-22.
However, Polak is familiar with many of these players through his Complete Game Training Academy.
"These guys have been playing together for a long time, even before high school," Polak said. "Most of these guys have either played for my organization or I've trained them in our gym with hitting lessons or whatever. So I'm pretty familiar with most of the guys in our program."
The QND pitching staff includes John Wood commit Tyler Dance and Missouri S&T commit Jake Schisler.
Last season, Schisler went 8-2 with a 0.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts, while Dance went 5-0 with a 1.81 ERA and 50 strikeouts.
Other pitchers QND will start include senior Mason Winking and juniors Ethan Rose and Evan Kenning.
Behind the plate is Michael Stupavsky, who committed to Illinois Wesleyan University, who will be backed up by somphomore Simon Rabe.
"Mike's kind of taken (Rabe) under his wing a little bit and trying to teach him what it is like to be a varsity catcher," Polak said.
Third baseman Brady Kindhart has committed to Maryville after batting .391 with nine homers and 45 RBIs as a junior.
First baseman Dalton Miller batted .432 with 10 doubles, eight homers and 45 RBIs last season, and will play for State Fair Community College collegiately. He also will be used as a reliever this season.
The Raiders middle infield will consist of Alex Connoyer and Jack Linenfelser, with the former committed to Quincy University and the latter to Southeastern Community College.
Those two middle infielders are battling for the starting shortstop job, with the other one shifting to second base.
Tucker Tollerton returns as the center fielder after batting .326 with 25 RBIs and 11 stolen bases as a junior. He will play collegiately for John Wood Community College and will also be used in the back end of the bullpen for the Raiders this season.
Joining Tollerton in the grass will be seniors Colin Kurk in right field and Schisler in left field. There's several players competing to play left field when Schisler is on the mound.
"Defensively we should be pretty good," Polak said. "The program lost two of the better outfield defenders that they ever had here in Ben Kasparie and Harry Oden, but I believe the guys who are going to play this year will do a great job for us."
QND's lineup consists of both speedy guys and power hitters.
"Offensively, it's basically the same team as last year, minus Ben and Harry," Polak said. "There's some power in there, some speed and there's guys who can hit the ball the other way. I'm pretty excited about it."
2023 Schedule
March 21 -- Illini West
March 22 -- at Payson Seymour
March 25 -- at Macon Baseball Slam
March 27 -- Hersey
March 28 -- Palmyra
March 29 -- Highland
March 30 -- Liberty
April 1 -- Jacksonville
April 4 -- at Illini West
April 5 -- Hannibal
April 8 -- Chatham Glenwood
April 10 -- at Rushville-Industry
April 12 -- at Pittsfield
April 14 -- at Beardstown Tournament
April 15 -- at Beardstown Tournament
April 19 -- at Quincy High
April 20 -- at Beardstown
April 21 -- at Illini West
April 24 -- at Mendon Unity
April 25 -- at Clark County
April 28 -- Camp Point Central
May 1 -- Brown County
May 2 -- Quincy High
May 3 -- at Southeastern
May 4 -- at West Hancock
May 5 -- QND Tournament
May 6 -- QND Tournament
May 8 -- at Quincy High
May 9 -- at Macomb
May 10 -- Gateway Legacy Christian Academy
May 12 -- Quincy High
May 13 -- Routt
