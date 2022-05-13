MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Joshua and Josiah Talton spent their entire childhood and high school careers as teammates, pushing each other to excel at several sports.
Both players were a big part of two state Final Four basketball teams, with Monroe City winning every conference game and in-season tournament during their four years at the school.
The Talton twins will remain teammates for the next couple of years, with both Monroe City seniors committing to John Wood Community College on Friday.
"They are both very different from a player standpoint and even a personality standpoint," said Blazers head coach Brad Hoyt. "We did our best to recruit them individually and not collectively. Knowing that they really like the idea of playing with each other again, I think just adds to the intrigue on how they are going to fit at the college level."
Joshua Talton hopes to use the experience of playing at John Wood as an opportunity to elevate his game and become a smarter player.
"Just that feeling as soon as I stepped in that place going for a visit, I really liked it," Joshua Talton said. "I knew Coach Hoyt was a person I could trust and (help) raise my game."
The visit to John Wood made a lasting impression on Josiah Talton, who said it was a good fit for him.
"There's a lot of things (that led to my decision)," Josiah Talton said. "Of course playing with my brother. They have a great coach and it's a great school. It's close to home. So, there's a lot of benefits to that."
Joshua Talton said it's awesome to be able to continue playing basketball with his twin brother at the collegiate level.
"At first, I didn't really know if we were going to play together," Joshua Talton said. "Then, when he had the same look as we did and said he was going to commit there, I was very happy."
Both Talton brothers also excelled at football and track, but basketball is a sport that runs in the family tree.
Joshua and Josiah's older brother, C.E. Talton, starred at Monroe City and was a senior when his two younger brothers were freshmen. C.E. Talton went on to play junior college at Olney Central before transferring to his current school, Truman State.
The Talton's father, Ed Talton, played collegiate basketball with Columbia College, and currently serves as Monroe City's assistant high school boys basketball coach.
Their cousin, Jermaine Talton, starred with Quincy High School, and recently committed to the University of New Orleans.
"My older brother and cousins were always competitive with each other," Josiah Talton said. "Growing up together really helps."
Joshua Talton won back-to-back Clarence Cannon Conference Player of the Year Awards in his junior and senior seasons.
He also averaged 19 points per game, as well as 4.4 rebounds per game and 2.8 steals per game during his senior season.
"Coach (Brock) Edris is a phenomenal coach and he definitely raised my game (at Monroe City)," Joshua Talton said. "The biggest thing he taught me is to be unselfish and play basketball as a team. I think that's why we had so much success throughout the years."
Josiah Talton was not as prolific of a scorer as his twin brother, but was a three-time All-Conference Player during his high school career.
During his senior season, Josiah Talton averaged 7.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 2.9 assists per game and 2.3 steals per game.
"I would say I learned a lot (at Monroe City)," Josiah Talton said. "A lot of it was bigger than basketball. A lot of life lessons. It built character for us and taught us right from wrong."
Once John Wood's season ended on March 6 in a loss to Parkland College in the Region 24 Championship Game, Hoyt reached out to Joshua Talton.
Soon after, Hoyt also recruited Josiah Talton, meeting with both players to introduce them to John Wood's men's basketball program.
Hoyt added that he has a ton of respect for Coach Edris and once recruited him out of high school.
"I've seen (the Talton brothers) play a bunch over the past three or four years, so I knew they fit us physically," Hoyt said. "I was just anxious to get to know them personality-wise to make sure that we are open. I think they checked all of the boxes."
Joining the Talton brothers on John Wood's team next season is a pair of Liberty High School standouts, Breiton Klingele and Logan Robbins.
These two group of players are familiar with each other, being teammates on a Cross Over Hoops team last summer.
"It's great," Josiah Talton said. "I think we are going to have a great team this year. It's going to be fun, for sure."
They also played against each other in the Superfan Shootout at QND on Feb. 5, with Monroe City defeating Liberty in an epic 54-53 game that went into double overtime.
"I didn't think we would be playing with each other in college, but we are," Joshua Talton said. "So it was God's timing. I think it's pretty cool indeed that we get to play together."
John Wood finished last season 18-14, but will only return two players from last year's team.
Hoyt said the Talton brothers and this year's recruiting class will be able to help the team stay competitive.
"I know (the Talton brothers) are looking forward to playing with each other again," Hoyt said. "I think that speaks volumes of their relationship and family dynamic."
