LINCOLN, Ill. – The Quincy Blue Devils were determined to beat Lincoln at their own game.
Mission accomplished.
Lincoln’s deliberate, slow-paced style limited the scoring, but Quincy still had most of the points in a 45-25 road win Saturday night.
Senior Jeremiah Talton connected for eight 3-point goals and finished with 26 points for QHS.
The Blue Devils improved to 16-3 overall with the non-conference boys’ basketball victory. Quincy finished with 12 3-pointers Saturday and has won five straight games.
Lincoln fell to 14-3 overall.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “We’ve worked hard on moving the ball and it has paid off. We hang our hat on what we do defensively, and we were focused tonight. We stayed grounded in what we wanted to do.”
The teams met for the second time in less than a month. They faced off at the Collinsville tournament in late December with the Blue Devils rallying for a 33-30 win.
Quincy stormed to a 12-4 first-quarter lead Saturday as Talton drained a trio of 3-point goals. Terron Cartmill also hit a triple for the Devils.
QHS took a 17-9 halftime lead after Bradley Longcor converted on a three-point play late in the second quarter.
The Devils held Lincoln and its methodical offense to just three first-half field goals.
Quincy came out strong in the third quarter with Talton and Reid O’Brien hitting 3-pointers to widen the lead to 23-9.
Talton hit his fifth trey late in the third quarter and added a sixth at the buzzer as the Devils went up 31-14 entering the final period.
O’Brien made his second 3-pointer to build the Quincy advantage to 34-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Talton’s eighth triple pushed the Blue Devil lead to 41-17.
“Jeremiah obviously was great tonight,” Douglas said. “He gets his shot off so quickly, and with his size and length he’s hard to defend. And his teammates did a great job getting the ball to him.”
QHS is scheduled to return to its home court Friday against United Township. It is the first of three straight games for Quincy at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
“I can’t wait to be back home,” Douglas said. “I know our guys are excited to play in front of our fans again.”
