QUINCY — Jeremiah Talton only has one Division I offer.
And that is one of the great mysteries early in this boys’ basketball season.
Because Talton quite simply can do it all.
The Quincy High senior put his impressive repertoire on full display Friday night as the Blue Devils blitzed Sterling 68-40 in Western Big Six play.
“My focus is on leading this team and showing the way for all of these young guys we have,” Talton said. “I know the offers will come. I just need to keep working hard and play my game. We’re off to a great start and this season has been a lot of fun.”
Talton poured in a game-high 31 points as QHS improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Western Big 6 play.
“Jeremiah has really stayed the course,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “He’s an exceptional athlete who has been extremely patient during the recruiting process. He has shown all season that he can do everything, offensively and defensively. He’s a tremendous basketball player.”
The versatile 6-foot-6 Talton buried four early treys, powered to buckets inside, drew charges and slammed home a spectacular alley-oop dunk.
He’s also an excellent student and a coachable, respectful young man.
What’s not to like?
“We love everything about him,” Douglas said, flashing a smile.
Talton also etched his name into the Blue Devils’ tradition-rich history books.
He broke the school record for career 3-point goals.
Talton drained five 3-pointers Friday and now has 150 in his remarkable career. The previous mark was 147.
“There have been a lot of great players come through here, so I feel very blessed to break that record,” he said. “That was one of my goals, but the biggest thing for me is the team. We wanted to play together and keep winning.”
Talton’s long-distance record is even more impressive considering he played a shortened season last year because of COVID.
Talton’s 24 first-half points were actually one more than the entire Sterling team.
The visiting Golden Warriors (5-3, 1-2) struggled against Quincy’s smothering defensive pressure.
The Blue Devils led 44-23 at the half and widened their advantage to 30 in the final two quarters.
“Defensively, we did a really good job start to finish,” Douglas said. “We did a great job contesting shots and we finished defensive possessions well.”
QHS freshman Bradley Longcor continued his stellar play with 17 points. He hit two threes and also converted on a number of drives and fast-break hoops.
“These young guys are extremely coachable and they’re learning on the fly,” Douglas said. “Brad has contributed big-time. I don’t think there’s a shot he doesn’t like, which is a good thing because he can shoot it really well. Plus, he can finish inside. He had a couple of creative finishes tonight.”
Talton added to his Friday night highlight reel in the second half.
He intercepted a pass before driving down court and powering home a one-handed slam that ignited the crowd.
He then capped his superb night by splashing home his final bucket, drilling his fifth trey early in the final quarter.
“Whoever picks Jeremiah up,” Douglas said, “is going to be extremely lucky to have a kid like that.”
The Blue Devils have a quick turnaround and face Batavia on Saturday night at home.
“Batavia is a strong team,” Douglas said. “They have a 6-9 kid who can play inside and out. He can shoot it as well. That’s something we haven’t seen. I know our guys are excited for the challenge.”
