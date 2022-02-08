MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City seniors Jaedyn Robertson and Joshua Talton came up big in Monroe City’s 62-31 win over Palmyra in Tuesday’s boys basketball game.
Joshua Talton scored a team-high 20 points, including 12 in the third quarter. Robertson added 19 points.
Monroe City dictated the pace of the game from the start, taking a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 31-10 lead by halftime.
The third quarter is when Monroe City shut the door on Palmyra, scoring 28 points and limiting Palmyra to 11 points.
Palmyra sophomore Bear Bock led his team in scoring with eight points, with senior Laydin Lochmann adding seven points.
Palmyra (12-10) will host Bowling Green (8-9) in its next game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Monroe City (16-4) will play at Centralia (9-10) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
