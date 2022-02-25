MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City is just one win away from repeating as district champions after defeating South Shelby 71-52 in the Class 3 District 6 title game on Friday.
Panthers senior guard Joshua Talton was on point to start of the game, scoring 14 points in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers.
Talton would finish the game with a team-high 27 points as well as five rebounds. He also scored his 1,500th career point in Friday’s semifinal win.
“He was just feeling good,” said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. “Shots were just falling and guys were doing a good job of getting him the basketball.”
Monroe City would take a 25-17 lead by the end of the first quarter with senior forward Jaedyn Robertson also coming through with five points to compliment Talton.
South Shelby was able to stay in the game with their 3-point shooting, getting two each from junior Trey Countryman and sophomore Chance Rainey.
Joshua Talton would add nine more points in the second quarter, including a bucket and a free throw with less than a second remaining in the first half.
The Panthers also had contributions from the bench with Reese Buhlig scoring six first half points and Cade Chapman coming through with four first half points.
“Reece, Cade and Waylon (DeGrave) come off the bench and they have a role to play for us,” Edris said. “I think they do a really good job of playing that role. Each one is a little different, but it’s going to take the entire team (to win).”
Monroe City entered halftime with a 42-26 lead over South Shelby.
Highland clamped down on Joshua Talton in the second half, limiting him to just four points in the last two quarters.
The Panthers made up for it with more balanced scoring in the third quarter with five different players scoring, including four points each from seniors Josiah Talton and Deion White.
“(South Shelby) came out in the second half and ran box-and-one against (Talton),” Edris said. “I thought that was a good adjustment for our guys to just see it. We don’t see it often because we have so many guys who can score. Other guys did a good job of moving it and getting some layups.”
Countryman drained his third 3-pointer of the game in the third quarter and would end up as the Cardinals leading scorer with 14 points.
Down the stretch, Monroe City senior guard Kyle Hays excelled on both ends of the floor. He went 6-for-6 in free throws in the fourth quarter and also came through with a bucket, scoring eight of his 10 points in the final quarter.
“He’s our guy that can make some free throws and make some plays,” Edris said. “He’s really savvy with the basketball and finds the open guy. I think he got after it on defense.”
South Shelby finishes the season with a 10-16 record.
Monroe City (21-4) will play Highland (18-9) in the Class 3 District 6 championship game on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“Tomorrow we are playing for a district championship,” Edris said. “It will be like every game. Win or go home. Our team is going to be excited and it just comes down to which team plays better.”
