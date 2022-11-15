QUINCY – Jeremiah Talton could sense it.
Even before the opening tipoff.
“In warmups, I felt really good,” he said. “I was shooting it well.”
Talton’s confidence level was high, but he couldn’t have envisioned a night quite like this.
The 6-foot-6 freshman had the game of his life, erupting for career bests of 39 points and nine 3-pointers.
Talton’s prolific offensive performance boosted John Wood Community College to an 86-83 overtime win over a scrappy Rend Lake team.
The Blazers improved to 3-2 overall while earning a Region 24 win over the Warriors (1-1) on Tuesday night at the Student Activity Center.
Talton’s nine treys were a Blazer school record.
“We definitely needed all of them,” John Wood coach Brad Hoyt said. “Jeremiah made shots and was really good offensively. His defense impacted the game almost as much – he was really good on that end of the floor as well.”
Talton’s eyes lit up when informed after the game of his impressive offensive totals.
His scoring and 3-point numbers surpassed anything he did as a record-setting all-stater at Quincy High School.
Not bad for a guy whose right wrist was taped Tuesday night.
“I messed my wrist up the other night, but I obviously felt great shooting the ball tonight,” he said. “I just got in a rhythm. I was open, my teammates found me, and I was able to knock down some shots. I got hot and I just kept shooting.”
Talton scored 14 points and teammate Jenson Whiteman 13 as the Blazers took a 35-32 lead into halftime.
But Rend Lake came out strong in the second half, scoring nine straight points to grab the lead.
“We didn’t execute, and it showed when they took the lead,” Hoyt said. “That team can make plays and make shots.”
John Wood stayed close and tied the game at 53, 68 and 71, but was unable to regain the lead in the final 18 minutes of the second half.
Down 71-68, Talton splashed home his eighth triple to tie the game with just under a minute to go.
Neither team could convert after that, and the game went into overtime.
Talton opened the scoring in the extra session, drilling his ninth 3-pointer to ignite a 7-0 Blazer run.
“That was big for our momentum,” he said. “We needed a spark, and we were able to come through when we needed to.”
Teammate Logan Robbins followed with a two-handed dunk before Braylon Diggs converted on a strong putback for John Wood.
Talton drained two clutch free throws with 18 seconds left before grabbing the final rebound to preserve the win.
“It was definitely a team effort,” Talton said. “We all had to stay together. We just had to keep fighting and battling. Fortunately, we were able to come back and pull it out at the end.”
Talton collected a team-leading nine boards. He was 9-of-15 from long distance.
Whiteman added 17 points and Joshua Talton contributed 15 points off the bench.
Jackson Creel led Rend Lake with 22 points. Cawhan Smith scored 21 points and Blake McKay 20 for the Warriors.
“It was important to win that game for a lot of reasons,” Hoyt said. “It’s a region game, so it gets us to 1-0 in the region. More importantly, I was impressed with the fight we had to beat a team of that caliber. I’m proud of our guys.”
