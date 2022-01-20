QUINCY — Nobody appreciates this boys’ basketball season more than Jeremiah Talton.
Not only was Talton’s junior season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The abbreviated schedule that Quincy High played turned into one of the least memorable seasons in the program’s storied history.
The Blue Devils suffered through a nightmarish 3-12 season during a dismal campaign last winter.
“Last year, it was terrible for everybody,” Talton said. “It left a sour taste in my mouth.”
Those struggles are ancient history now.
The Talton-led Quincy High team is on a roll this season. The Devils have compiled a 16-3 record and won five straight games.
And best of all, they sit atop the Western Big 6 standings with a perfect 7-0 conference record.
“We were really motivated and determined to come back strong this season,” Talton said. “We’ve worked really hard and we just need to keep it going.”
Talton is a major reason why. The 6-foot-6 swingman leads the team while averaging 20 points per game. He has excelled defensively and drawn numerous charging fouls this season.
Talton also has become the most prolific long-distance shooter in program history.
He broke the QHS career record for 3-pointers earlier this season and now has 182 in his remarkable career.
And he’s closing in on the school record for most threes in a season.
Through 19 games this season, Talton has made 57 3-point goals. He’s just 12 threes away from breaking the school record.
The Blue Devil record of 68 3-pointers in a season was set 22 years ago by a familiar face – his head coach.
“It is Jeremiah’s record to break,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “The kid has put so much work in and has been a class act along the way. I could not be any more proud of the player and young man that he has become. I have been able to look up on that board with pride for 22 years. I know I will look to see his name up there with even more pride.”
In Talton’s most recent game, Lincoln’s zone defense was no match for him.
Talton fired in eight treys in his team’s 45-25 road win last Saturday over a very good two-loss Lincoln squad.
He finished with 26 points in the victory.
“I felt good in warmups, and I just got into a good rhythm once the game started,” Talton said. “I hit the first one and it felt good, so I just kept shooting.”
Talton’s eight threes were just two off the school record and the second-most in a game in QHS history.
“My teammates did a great job passing me the ball,” he said. “I give a lot of credit to them for giving me opportunities to hit those shots.”
Talton’s silky smooth shooting stroke has evolved over many years from hundreds of hours he has spent on the court.
“I started going to the park with my dad when I was real young,” Jeremiah said. “I put up a lot of shots and worked on my form. It slowly developed and I’ve just kept working on it over the years.”
Talton also has provided leadership for a talented Quincy freshmen trio led by standout guard Bradley Longcor, who averages 13.6 points per game.
When Talton has been slowed by double-team coverage or by a nagging ankle injury, Longcor has stepped up for the Blue Devils.
“Having another dude like Brad who can score the ball, that’s huge for us,” Talton said. “When opposing defenses key on me, he has stepped up and hit some big shots. He’s really helped the team and has kept us rolling.”
Freshmen Keshaun Thomas and Dominique Clay also have played key roles off the bench for Quincy.
“I’ve tried to be a leader for the freshmen and set a good example for them,” Talton said. “I’ve talked to them about just going out there and playing their game. And showing people what they can do. They’ve fit in well, and they’ve played with a lot of poise and composure.”
Talton’s versatility and ability has caught the attention of college recruiters. He’s also an excellent student.
He has one NCAA Division I offer from Western Illinois, but that number is expected to increase as the year progresses.
“I’m excited to play in college,” he said. “I feel like I can make an impact offensively and defensively at the next level. I feel like I’m a versatile player who can play a lot of different positions and perform in a lot of roles.”
Douglas believes Talton has a bright future at the collegiate level.
“Jeremiah has really stayed the course,” Douglas said. “He’s an exceptional athlete who has been extremely patient during the recruiting process. He has shown all season that he can do everything, offensively and defensively. He’s a tremendous basketball player.”
Talton and his Quincy High teammates return to the court with a pair of weekend home games during the Quincy Shootout at Blue Devil Gymnasium.
QHS is scheduled to face league rival United Township on Friday before battling St. Louis University High on Saturday.
The Blue Devils are 7-0 at home this season.
Talton understands the second half of the conference season will be a challenge.
“It’s been great to get off to such a good start, but we need to stay focused on our game,” Talton said. “We know teams will be looking to knock us off. We have to be ready every time we step on the court.”
Talton now has scored 1,235 career points despite missing out on part of last season.
As much as Talton wants to forget his junior season, it also serves as motivation as Quincy continues to chase lofty goals this season.
“This season has been great – it’s been so much fun,” he said. “We have really good chemistry on this team, and everyone gets along great.
“It’s been a good season so far, but there is still plenty that we want to accomplish. We want to win our conference and make it to state. We have really high hopes.”
