QUINCY — Late Wednesday morning, upon learning sophomore shooting guard Ja’Veon Taylor tested positive for COVID-19, John Wood Community College men’s basketball coach Brad Hoyt feared the worst.
The Trail Blazers might have to forfeit their spot in the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
“Awful,” Hoyt called that moment.
When he alerted his players to what was happening, they experienced the same dismay.
“I really thought we were done at one point,” freshman guard Brandon Kracht said. “I was so worried. I thought the season was over. We all did. We were all talking and saying we can’t believe this just happened. It hit us hard. We were like, ‘It’s over.’”
Not just yet.
The JWCC administration worked with the Adams County Health Department to conduct complete contact tracing, from 48 hours prior to Taylor first recognizing and experiencing symptoms through Wednesday when the test results came back positive and he went into quarantine.
The rest of the Trail Blazers were tested Thursday, and a complete set of negative results along with no contact with Taylor according to tracing guidelines allowed JWCC get back to practice in preparation for the trip to Danville, Ill., for the national tournament.
“Coached texted us and said practice at 3:30 p.m.,” Kracht said, “and we all went crazy.”
So the ninth-seeded Trail Blazers (16-6) will face eighth-seeded Sandhills (19-4) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament at Mary Miller Gym. They will do so without Taylor, the team’s second-leading scorer at 9.9 points per game who also grabs 5.1 rebounds, but he will be at the heart of their inspiration and motivation.
Should he recover in time and clear all protocols, Taylor could rejoin the Trail Blazers should they still be playing next weekend.
“We want him to experience this, too, so why not get there for him,” sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings said. “Not just for us, but for him, too.”
Having Taylor by their side would be a victory in itself.
“When we found out he was positive, it took a toll on me because that’s what me and him have been talking about for a year now, experiencing the national tournament together,” said Jennings, who is one of Taylor’s roommates. “It’s hard not going there with him. It’s been a drain. You can tell it’s been a drain on everyone mentally.
“But we’re fine. We’re past that. We’re focused on Sandhills and getting ready to play.”
That was made possible by doing things the right way.
Hoyt, who also is JWCC’s athletic director, oversaw the contact tracing for incidents within JWCC’s other program. This time, he recused himself from the process in order to ensure all protocols were followed by health department guidelines and no one locally or nationally could question the process.
“That was a huge focus for me right out of the gate, to make sure we were communicating and doing things the safest and right way,” Hoyt said.
Although that’s been done, he knows the Trail Blazers will go to Danville without a key component.
“It’s a big loss,” Hoyt said. “Saying it any other way would devalue what he’s meant to our program the last two years. His numbers don’t drive his impact. It’s his personality, his leadership, his calmness in big moments, his experience in big moments. We will absolutely miss that.”
Sophomore swingmen Cooper Smith and Ragar McKinney will step into Taylor’s role, while Hoyt may alter his rotations some and get others involved to compensate for Taylor’s production.
“We have a couple of guys who I think are anxious to be able to step into that spot,” Hoyt said.
Smith and McKinney have the experience and attitude to handle it.
“Those are guys who have moments and had big-game moments,” Hoyt said. “Both of them defend and rebound as well as anyone on our roster.”
And yet, there’s a piece missing from the complete puzzle. That’s disappointing.
“They’re frustrated, not in a bad way but in a frustrated-for-him way,” Hoyt said. “Ja’Veon may be the most liked guy in our locker room. He hangs out with the local guys. He hangs out with the Texas and Georgia guys. He’s that kind of glue guy.
“Emotionally this week, it’s been a major roller coaster for our guys, knowing one of their best friends and a teammate and somebody who has been through the battles is going to have to hit a pause button. I think our week has been full of emotion. It’s up to us as coaches to get our minds refocused.”