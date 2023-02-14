PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra was firing on all cylinders from the start of Tuesday's boys basketball game against Hannibal, defeating the Pirates 54-35.
The team-oriented approach that Palmyra head coach Brian Rea stresses has been paying off for the Panthers.
"I like the way we are playing," Rea said. "I like our attitude, I like our effort and I like our teamwork. They are buying in and they know this is the time they need to come out and put together a good string of games defensively, and that leads to offense."
Prior to the game, both teams participated in Pink-Out Night to recognize cancer survivors.
Palmyra got off to a 10-1 start before Hannibal called a timeout to regroup.
The Panthers would take a 17-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, with the aid of six points from junior Bear Bock and five points from junior Carson Hicks.
"It's always important to get out to a fast start and it was because of our defense," Rea said. "If we keep doing that, we have a chance to win. That's all I ask for from these boys is to give themselves a chance to win."
Palmyra continued its strong play into the second quarter, entering halftime with a 33-14 lead over Hannibal.
Momentum continued in Palmyra's favor in the second half, as the Panthers extended their lead to 47-23 by the end of the third quarter.
Bock finished with a team-high 14 points and four boards, with a total of nine different Palmyra players scoring in Tuesday's win. Hicks and senior Jon Lundberg both added eight points.
It was the third straight win for Palmyra, all by double figures.
"The practices have been good and the attitude has been good," Rea said. "We are relatively healthy. We just got to stick together."
Hannibal junior C.J. Anderson led the Pirates in scoring with eight points, while also picking up three rebounds. Senior Dae'Shon Glasgow contributed seven points and Clayton Neisen had a team-high six boards.
Palmyra (18-7) will play at Highland in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
"It's just another tune up and that's not a disrespect thing," Rea said. "We got to play hard and we got to be better than we were tonight so we can keep going. It gives us another game because we are going to have to sit until Wednesday (for the district opener), so we are really going to have to get after it and stay on a high note."
Hannibal (8-14) will host Fulton (18-3) in its next game at 8 p.m. on Friday.
