Madison Hall.jpg

Illini West's Madison Hall collides with a QND player as both players go for a rebound during Thursday's game at The Pit.

 H-W Photo/Brooke Beeler

QUINCY -- The Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team continued bringing the heat as the schedule gets deeper into January, defeating Illini West 44-24 to win its 15th straight game.

This late into the season it is nearly status-quo for a Raider win, and senior Abby Schreacke doubled-down on the usual triumph with a double-double — accumulating 21 points and 12 rebounds.

