QUINCY -- The Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team continued bringing the heat as the schedule gets deeper into January, defeating Illini West 44-24 to win its 15th straight game.
This late into the season it is nearly status-quo for a Raider win, and senior Abby Schreacke doubled-down on the usual triumph with a double-double — accumulating 21 points and 12 rebounds.
“It’s always the goal to grab those boards, get the ball moving, and push the pace,” said Abby Schreacke. “When that happens we’re in our tempo and things are good.”
Schreacke achieved a 62% shooting average and scored 48% of the night's total points for the team.
The first half showcased tremendous energy from QND, scoring 31 points in the outset.
“We were getting the ball inside and then kicking it out,” said Schreacke. “(Illini West) was collapsing so our shooters were open.”
Sage Stratton scored eight point, and Blair Eftink added seven points.
Head coach Eric Orne said the first half was extremely dominating.
“There were a lot of good things going offensively and defensively,” said Orne.
Subsequently the Raiders lost momentum moving into the second half only scoring eight points in the third quarter and five points in the fourth.
“I thought we were stagnant in the second half,” said Orne. “I thought our effort generally was put on cruise-control. If you’re going be a good team and have a successful postseason run you’ve got to come out in the second half and reestablish yourself and come out strong.”
Schreacke agreed that the team felt lost in the second half.
“They kind of hid their zone,” said Schreacke. “They were in man and then went to a zone so we had to switch out our play.”
Illini West certainly matched the energy that QND established, but fell short to their momentum in the second quarter only scoring two points.
The Chargers leading scorer was Rylee Reed, putting up a third of the team’s overall points.
QND leads the West Central North, and Illini West is right behind them.
The Raiders will play Bloomington at home on Saturday, and Illini West will face West Prairie on Tuesday.
