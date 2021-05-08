Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.