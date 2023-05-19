MT. STERLING, Ill. -- It took eight innings to decide a winner in the Class 1A Mt. Sterling Regional softball championship game.
Katey Flynn hit the game-winning hit to score Olivia Martinez in the bottom of the eighth to secure a 8-7 victory over Southeastern to cap off a wild finish.
"We just got to stick together," said Brown County head coach Dave Woodruff. "This season has been really up and down with weather and injuries. I'm not terribly surprised that it got kind of strange here because this season's been kind of odd."
Southeastern was down 5-0 after four innings and entered the seventh inning down 7-4 before Abbey McMillan hit a two-run home run and Kayla Martin singled home the tying run.
The Suns chipped away earlier with Adriana Starks hitting an RBI single and Grace Arthur hitting a two-RBI double in the fifth inning.
"You can't win a game unless we get a hit," said Southeastern head coach Mary Quigle. "If we can hit, it gives us a chance to win a game."
Brown County got off to a quick start with Ashlee Markert doubling home Katey Flynn in the first inning and Brooke Garthaus following that up with a three-run home run.
That's when Quigle switched pitchers and took our Zoey Griswold in favor of Kenzie Griswold.
Kenzie Griswold would pitch the remainder of the game and record six strikeouts and allowed four runs in seven innings to keep the Suns in the game.
"That's what we've been trying to talk them into all year long," Quigle said. "That they're capable of battling back in any game. It's my fault they got in a hole because they saw Zoey before and we should've started Kenzie instead, so that's on me."
Hornets freshman Addy Jones earned her 16th after pitching seven of eight innings while recording nine strikeouts and allowing four runs.
"I think her ball drops a little bit and has some sink on it because she doesn't throw that hard," Woodruff said. "With everybody we play, nobody lights her up all the time."
Woodruff put in Taryn Moorman for the seventh inning and brought back Jones to pitch the eighth.
"(Jones) pitched great," Woodruff said. "I probably should've left her in. I wanted to get Taryn some work and it didn't work out."
Garhaus went 2-for-4 with a run, double, home run and five RBIs.
Markert went 3-for-4 with three runs, a double, home run and two RBIs.
"Ashlee has 15 home runs, which is in the top two to three in the state," Woodruff said. "She has close to 60 RBIs. She's exciting to watch. I love watching her play. It's real similar to her sister's when they played."
Zoey Griswold went 3-for-4 with a run.
Southeastern finishes the season with a 6-17 record.
"I told the girls this -- it's not the wins or the losses when you get in the postseason," Quigle said. "It's the journey you have taken and what you've learned and that's what we done. We have a horrible record under .5000 and an eight seed, but we've done a lot over the season. We learned it and brought it into the postseason."
Brown County (25-10) will face Havana (23-7-2) in the Class 1A Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Havana High School.
"We go to Havana on Tuesday," Woodruff said. "I would very much like to play them."
QND wins regional championship
Quincy Notre Dame won the Class 2A Canton Regional softball championship after defeating Canton 10-0 on Friday.
Caitlin Bunte pitched a shutout for the Raiders and also hit a solo home run.
Payton Stupavsky won the game with a walk-off walk in the sixth inning.
QND (22-4) will host sectionals, with the Raiders opening up play at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.